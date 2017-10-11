Molly Ephraim is an American actress best known for her portrayal of Mandy Baxter, one of the daughters of Tim Allen’s character Max Baxter in ABC comedy Last Man Standing (2011 – 2017). On the big screen, she’s known for films like Paranormal Activity 2 (2010) and Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones (2014). She also had a role in Martin Lawrence’s 2008 film College Road Trip.

Molly Ephraim Bio

Molly Ephraim was born on May 22, 1986, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Nina Zebooker and William Ephraim. She was raised Jewish in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. She has a brother named Max.

#nationalsiblingday two photos of best bb brother, @theshrimpscampi. I once tried to make him look rough ‘n tough when my grandma came to babysit us but weirdly she didn’t buy my tattoo artistry or his very real goatee. On the right is him as a TOTALLY ADORABLE lil’ scoot. A post shared by Molly Ephraim (@mollyephraim) on Apr 10, 2017 at 2:18pm PDT

Her passion for theatre developed while she was young. As a child, she began performing at theaters including the Bucks County Playhouse. In her teens, she performed at the Prince Music Theater and Arden Theatre Company. At the latter, her performance in a production of “Into the Woods, earned her a nomination for a Barrymore Award.

At the age of 15, in 2002, Molly made her Broadway debut in a Broadway revival of Into the Woods where she played Little Red Riding Hood. For her role, she earned a Drama League Award nomination. In 2004 she performed in the Broadway revival of Fiddler on the Roof.

Ephraim then attended Princeton University where she graduated in 2008 with a B.A in Religious studies. During her years in the school, she continued performing in theater and was a member of the Triangle Club.

The year she graduated, Molly landed her first feature film role in College Road Trip where she played Wendy Greenhut and also appeared in an episode of Law & Order. However, she continued with her theater performances, adding Off-Broadway shows including End Days at the Ensemble Studio Theatre.

At the Barrington Stage Company in 2008, Molly performed in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee as Olive. In 2010, at the Westport Country Playhouse, she played Anne Frank in The Diary of Anne Frank.

In between her theater gigs, Molly appeared in more TV shows and films. Before landing her main cast role in ABC’s Last Man Standing, Molly appeared in the pilot of two failed shows – Hench at Home (2003) and The Wonderful Maladys (2010).

After Last Man Standing dropped her curtains in March 2017, Molly landed a guest role as Bartender on Funny or Die’s sitcom Brockmire which premiered on IFC on April 5, 2017.

Molly Ephraim Net Worth – $1 Million

Though her filmography isn’t quite extensive, Molly has still managed to book a seat in the millionaire’s club with an estimated net worth of $1 million.

Molly Ephraim Husband

Molly is one of those celebrities who love to keep their private lives away from media attention. She’d rather just tease about it like she did in 2013 when she jokingly referred to “flat Stanley” as her boyfriend.

My new boyfriend is really excited to be here for my last show. A post shared by Molly Ephraim (@mollyephraim) on Feb 19, 2013 at 4:45pm PST

To the dismay of her many fans who are eager to know if she has ever been married considering she’s in her thirties, Molly has never revealed any of such information and it remains only a mystery!

However, Molly constantly flaunts her adorable dog whom she refers to as her human dog on social media.

My human son is recovering nicely from eating garbage. A post shared by Molly Ephraim (@mollyephraim) on May 17, 2017 at 3:25pm PDT

Mama’s boy. 📸: @iamkaitlyndever A post shared by Molly Ephraim (@mollyephraim) on Jan 13, 2017 at 11:58am PST

Molly Ephraim Height, Body Measurements

Ephraim is of average height standing at 5 feet 1 inch tall which is equivalent of 1.55 m.

Shoe Size: 7 (US)

Her body measurements are 36-24-35 inches.

