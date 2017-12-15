Comedians are wonderful people and blessing to humanity, it is one thing to possess a sense of humor and it is another thing to make a living off comedy. You can imagine the joy etched on fans to be when Mo Collins came to the fore, an actress and a comedian, not forgetting to mention that she won’t make for bad viewing if you decide to hand her portrait on a wall.

Mo is perhaps best known for being a member of the ensemble on FOX’s sketch comedy series Mad TV. She became popular for several characters during her tenure on the show.

Mo Collins was born on July 7, 1965 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States of America. Her birth sign is Cancer as a result of her birth date. Her birth name however was not the rather famous we know today as Mo Collins but it was rather Maureen Ann Collins. Her high school education was fostered at Robbinsdale Armstrong High School. In an attempt to hone her improvisation and sketch writing skills, she decided to attend Dudley Riggs Brave New Workshop.

She joined the acting fraternity in 1996, appeared in Jingle All The Way in 1996. After going through the motions, theather productions, a host of commercials and couple movies, The City of Angels called and she moved to Los Angeles. Mo Collins is best known for her work on the project MADtv and she got her break into the show at the inception of its 4th season in the Fall of 1998. She stayed with the MADtv train all the way up to its 9th season in the Spring of 2004 when she left the show. Despite leaving the show, her comedy genius was so sought after that she returned for several stints later on. She returned during the 10th season in 2005, the 300th episode on season 13 in 2007, the last episode of the 14th season in 2009 and the reunion special on the shows 20th anniversary in 2016.

She is probably best known for her roles like Doreen, the mother of an overgrown toddler with a screechy voice. The annoying, odd, confused woman Lorraine and the seemingly always unlucky character of Trina.





Mo Collins has also done quite a number of celebrity impressions during her time, including Martha Stewart, Barbara Bush, Cher, Courtney Cox, Judy Garland (as Dorothy Gale from The Wizard of Oz), Jenilee Harrison, Mary Hart, Teri Hatcher, Catherine Hicks, Angelina Jolie, Jenny Jones, Jane Kaczmarek Dina Lohan, Andie MacDowell, Madonna, Penny Marshall, Audrey Meadows, Mary Tyler Moore (in several “modern day spin” parodies of The Mary Tyler Moore Show), Alanis Morissette, Pink, Diane Sawyer, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Pamela Anderson, Shania Twain, and Shakira. Due to her being very devout to what she does, all of her works are really popular and that has only helped to strengthen her following in the acting world and beyond with the fans.

Other credits include her role as Starla, a business model-turned-secretary, on Season 2 of Arrested Development, her role as a nurse with a big vagina in Curb Your Enthusiasm (“The Ski Lift”, season 5, episode 8), her role as iTeacher (a teacher who gives her lessons via a live podcast because of her fear of being in front of students) on the Nickelodeon sitcom Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, among several others

Mo Collins Husband, Kids

Like most well known personalities, there is an interest in how things have shaped up within the confines of their personal lives. Mo has been married twice, first time was in 1992, this was after she met Jimi Engulund and after a year of dating they decided to tie the knot. After 17 years together, they decided to call it quits.

She met fellow actor Alex Skuby in 2011, they began dating for two years and then decided to tie the knot in June 2013. The couple has been together and there have not been any signs or rumors of a divorce or anything of that nature. They have no children together but Mo has a son from her previous marriage and they live together in Los Angeles.

Mo Collins Net Worth

Through her acting ventures and endeavors, Mo has accumulated a estimated net worth of $600,000

Mo Collins Body Measurements, Height

Mo stands at a height of 5 feet and 9 inches which is 175 cm. Her hair colour is light brown and her body build is average. Information as regards her weight and other body measurements are not available just yet. That being said, she is still a pretty beauty.