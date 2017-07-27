Maria Thayer’s full name has “Christina” in-between Maria and Thayer. She is an American actress with a knack for comedy. Thayer’s big moment in professional acting came after she was picked to play the role of Tammi Littlenut on the cult classic – “Strangers With Candy.” That was in 1999.

Thayer was portrayed as a friend to Geraldine “Jerri” a 46-year-old high-school freshman at Flatpoint High. She was always referred to as “Copperhead” in the series.

The Comedy Central production was first aired on 7th April 1999. That was when Maria Thayer started earning major public recognition for being involved with motion pictures.

From being a naive and charming high school student who’s a friend to an ex-prostitute, ex-con and ex-junkie (Jerri) in “Strangers With Candy” to being Abbey Logan in “Those Who Can’t” – the school librarian who found a mission in deleting penises out of books, Maria Thayer has established the genuineness of the talent that made her choose acting as her profession

While Maria Thayer has appeared in a lot of television series, she has also played supporting roles in a number of comedy films like “Hitch”, “Accepted” and “Forgetting Sarah Marshall”.

Thayer once said – “as an actor, I’ll take any job.” She is “strictly a movie person” but, she doesn’t “watch a lot of comedy”.

Maria Thayer Wiki/Bio

Maria Thayer was born on the 30th day of October 1975. The place of birth was in Portland, Oregon, USA. Records have it that she was brought up in a small town – Boring, located at the south-east of Portland.

Thayer spent her early life in Boring with her parents who owned a bee farm. This is most likely where it was discovered she has a strong dislike and aversion for bees.

While she was still a child, Thayer’s family moved to Minnesota. When the family settled in the U.S state bordering Canada and Lake Superior, Maria Thayer was enrolled to Apple Valley High School in Apple Valley, Minnesota. From what we know, she was popular during her High School days. She was voted the Homecoming Queen of her High School, was a member of the award-winning forensics program and the National Forensic League now known as the National Speech and Debate Association.

Maria Thayer later attended The Juilliard School in New York where she studied acting.

Maria Thayer Body Measurements

Thayer has a great number of fans across the globe. Her fans do not only admire her acting skills, they have high regards for her looks. These fans would not hesitate to point out that Thayer is attractive and pleasing in appearance anytime they get the chance to do so.

It is often said she has a perfect bikini figure and well shaped. Maria Thayer’s weighs 50kg and, her height is slightly above 5 feet and 4 inches. Her body measurement of 34 inches (breasts) is in proportion with her waist – 24 inches – and her hips – 35 inches -.

Thayer’s shoe size is 6. While her eye colour is blue, her hair colour is reddish-brown.

Maria Thayer Married/Husband

“Is Maria Thayer married”, “Who is Maria Thayer’s husband” and other similar questions are common among her fans. If Maria Thayer isn’t single, they want to know who she’s dating. They want to know if plans are being made for marriage and all that.

But then, all that is known is that the actress was once in a relationship with David Harbour.

Like Thayer, Mr Harbour’s profession is acting. The American actor has performed in theatre, television and film. His most recent work is in the Netflix TV Series – “Stranger Things”. Harbour as the main character in the series, is playing the role of a Police Chief named Jim Hopper.

David Harbour won the 2016 Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for “Stranger Things”.

Rumour has it that Thayer and Harbour started their love affairs back in 2009 after they met on a movie set. They stayed together for several years, and later got engaged. However, that was the extent the love affairs lasted. They parted ways when everyone was anticipating a wedding date.