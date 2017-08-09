Mitchell Hope is an Australian actor and model who shot to fame after appearing in Disney original musical movie Descendants (2015) as directed by Kenny Ortega – known for High School Musicals. Hop’es portrayal of the role of Ben won him the hearts of millions of Disney fans who have since become increasingly interested in what goes on in his life.

Descendants premiered to highly positive reviews and recorded over 6.6 million viewers. As a result, a sequel, Descendants 2 was released in July 2017. Like its predecessor, it received positive ratings and recorded a substantial amount of viewers. The movie now sits at #2 on Disney Chanel original movie of all time. It is bested only by High School Musicals 2.

Making his mark in 2015, much is yet to be known about Hope, however, we did our research and here is all you should know about your favourite Descendants actor.

Mitchell Hope Age/Wiki/Bio

Mitchell J. Hope was born on June 27, 1994, in Melbourne, Australia. His mother’s name is Lisa and his siblings include Jonah and Tobias. His acting career officially launched in 2012 when he appeared in two short films entitled “Yes Mum” where he portrayed the role of Jonno and “Down The Way” where he played Ryan.

In 2014, Hope appeared in the TV Mini-series “Never Tear Us Apart: The Untold Story of INXS” playing Young Tim. Hope was on the verge of quitting acting due to a slow start when he sent a self-taped audition video of himself to Disney who, at the time, was looking for cast members for Descendants.

Fortunately for Hope, his talent impressed the film makers who then invited him over to Los Angeles, California to read opposite Dove Cameron.

“We were intrigued by Mitchell’s natural acting style, boyish charm and winning personality,” said Disney casting Vice President Judy Taylor.

She added; “…and when we brought him to Los Angeles to read opposite Dove Cameron, it was apparent that he embodied the inherent good nature of ‘Ben’ and the sense of fairness that the character represents.”

Hope was cast as Prince Ben, the teenage son of Queen Belle (Keegan Connor Tracy) and King Beast (Dan Payne). He went on to reprise his role in the TV series Descendants: Wicked World and of course Descendants 2.

With the impressive success of Descendants, it is no doubt that Hope would parlay it into an enviable Hollywood career. Hope now lives in Los Angeles California.

Mitchell Hope Dating/Girlfriend

Hope was matched up with Dove Cameron on Descendants and the intense chemistry between them caused fans to wonder if they were real life partners. The simple answer is; NO THEY AREN’T! Both actors are each dating different people in real life.

At the premiere of Descendants 2, Dove Cameron explained that the reason their on-screen chemistry is so strong is that they are best friends in real life.

She told J14; “Mitchell is one of my favorite people on the face of the Earth. I mean that in a real way. You know how people say that in Hollywood? I wouldn’t say that unless I meant it. He’s a really sensitive human being and so am I. So when two people recognize a commonality, it’s like looking across the room at someone the first day of school and it’s like I see me in you and you see you in me.”

She continued;

“Mitchell and I were each others’ rocks in the first film. Then in the second film, we were inseparable. He’s like my best friend, my brother…which is why it’s so funny that we’re significant others in the film. I think that’s why there’s so much chemistry on screen, because I tell him everything! I laugh with him maybe more than anyone else, except for maybe Thomas who’s my real-life boyfriend.”

Dove began dating her Descendants 2 co-star Thomas Doherty in 2017 after she broke off her engagement with fellow actor and singer Ryan McCartan in 2016. Dove and Ryan dated for three years from 2013 to October 2016.

On the other hand, it was revealed in 2015 that Hope is dating a fellow Australian, On the Wall actress Tayla Audrey. Their social media posts clearly reveal their romance. Both often take turns to tag each other in Twitter and Instagram posts.

For example, Audrey’s Twitter bio reads: Harvey’s mum, Harvey is Hope’s dog.

The couple made their red carpet debut at the premiere of Descendants (left above) and appeared together again in the premiere of Descendants 2 (right above) in 2017.

Mitchell Hope Abs Height

Hope has everything it takes to send millions of his female fans swooning. The looks, the green eyes, the abs and his incredible height of 5 ft 9 inch (175 cm).

His role as the son of the Beast in Descendants requires him to work out often to keep the abs toned.