Mirtha Jung came to be known after she married the former drug lord, George Jung. She, however, gained recognition and fame after the biopic movie, Blow was released in 2001. She and her husband were part of Medellin Cartel which was responsible for a large percentage of the drugs smuggled into the United States during 1970’s and 1980’s from Colombia.

Bio/Wiki

Mirtha Calderon is of Cuban descent. Not much is known about her early life but she commemorates her birthday every 3rd of December and is now in her 60’s. She is not famous but of course, being married to a famous drug lord automatically makes you famous.

She was a known addict who kept on using drugs during pregnancy and even after the birth of her daughter. Unknown to many, Mirtha spent 3 years in prison for drug involvement. While there, she strived and worked towards getting clean for the sake of her three-year-old daughter. She was released in 1981 and has stayed clean since then as revealed by her daughter.

The movie, Blow (2001) was directed by Ted Damme and was based on the life of her husband. The release of the movie made her even more popular. Her life was portrayed in the movie by Spanish actress and model, Penélope Cruz while Johnny Depp portrayed George Jung. Her last documented public contact was in 2001, around the time the film was released, when she gave an interview to a Texas newspaper.

Mirtha Jung’s Relationship with George Jung, Divorce

A drug abuser married to a drug smuggler best explains the relationship between Mirtha and George. Considering her roots, it was believed that George and Mirtha might have met through one of his Colombian cocaine contacts when she was 24 years old. George Jung was 10 years older.





They got married in 1977 and divorced 7 years after in 1984 having given birth to a daughter, Kristina in 1978. Mirtha notably said that George was the only man she ever loved which was probably why she never remarried or enter into any other relationship after her separation from George. However, George moved on with his life and is currently married to Ronda Clay Spinello Jung.

Mirtha Jung’s daughter Kristina Sunshine Jung was born on August 1, 1978, and was only 6 when her parents separated and 9 when her father was sent to jail. She grew up without her father’s love and presence and is married to Romain Karan. The couple has two children.

George and his daughter got reconciled after his release from jail in 2014 and are now working together on their new family business – Boston George Apparel. Combined with being a writer and a poetess, Kristina is an excellent entrepreneur working enthusiastically on promoting the business with a brand that says I can’t sell dope anymore so now I sell dope clothing.

Mirtha Jung’s Ex-Husband: George Jung

The former drug lord, George Jacob Jung born August 6, 1942, is also known as Boston George and El Americano. He was born in Boston but was raised in Weymouth, Massachusettes. George was a great football player and his friends described him as a natural leader while growing up. He went to Weymouth High School, graduated in 1961 and proceeded to the University of Southern Mississippi. He studied for a degree in advertising but did not complete his studies.

For a man who it seems started so well in life, many were left wondering what could have introduced him to drugs to the extent of being incarcerated for a period of 20 years outside his on and off jail terms.

It was noted that Jung began using marijuana recreationally and sold a portion of everything he bought to break even. He met his childhood friend in 1967 and would realize the huge profit potential represented by smuggling the cannabis he bought in California back to New England. With this realization began his downward spiral to becoming a notable drug lord in the U.S.

Jung was sent to the Federal Correctional Institution, Danbury in 1974 for smuggling 300kg of marijuana where he would later meet his partner, Carlos Lehder Rivas who introduced him to drug trafficking.

He served his longest prison term from 1994 to 2014 and was released on June 2 after serving nearly 20 years. George’s sentence was reduced from 60 to 20 years after he testified against his former partner Carlos Lehder Rivas. He was released in September 2017 after being arrested for violating his parole in December 2016 and he has stayed clean since then.