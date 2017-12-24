There are people who are privileged to grace our screens as performers and at some point or the other, garner our love and admiration as fans. However, as easy as it is to garner fans, it’s also easy for fans to fall out of love with stars. There are those though who to their credit, are not going to easily forget the days of their little beginnings, sticking to their roots and not being ashamed to acknowledge it.

One of such stars who deserve our dedication and the passion of our support is the raising gem in Miranda May. The young and talented star seems determined at every turn not to let the world forget the wall of support etched around her; so how can we dare.

Miranda May’s Biography

Miranda was born on April 6 in the year 1996 in Bowling Green, Ohio, the youngest child of her four siblings. Miranda unlike most of her peers did not have to go out to school as she was homeschooled. She is a native of Ohio and as such is an American citizen. There is not much known about her early life, childhood and family as Miranda has refrained from disclosing much about her family. She did start off her career at a very early stage in life.

She shares a birth date with Peyton List who once played a character’s friend in one of the projects she was involved in. Miranda does not hide the fact that one of the most important components of her life is her adorable dog, Bentley. This we know through the goodness of her social media page on Instagram where she has posted so many of the pet’s shots for the world’s perusal.

Miranda began her career at the young age of 8. She had, since a very young, held a desire to be part of a stand-up comedy setting. She even had the chance to showcase her skills at venues such as the Brea Improv, Harrah’s Hotel in Las Vegas and the Hollywood Improv. Having gone through 8 years of being within the inner workings of the stand-up comedy society, while also honing her skills, she has been able to develop an array of abilities and has discovered a way to connect her audience.





Soon after making her debut at the tender age of 8, she moved to Los Angeles when she was 10 years old to begin her career. She was cast in the project The Heartbreak Kid also starring Ben Stiller. This turned out pretty nicely and she would follow up that impressive debut with another project starring the likes of Jason Biggs and Eva Longoria in the film Lower Learning. Her first television appearance came when she appeared on the series “E.R” followed by the portrayal of the role of young Mellissa McCarty in the show “Samantha Who?”

She began a recurring role on Disney Channel’s Season 2 of “Liv and Maddie” in 2015 as Spacey Lacey. The show was all about a promoting positive self-image for young girls around the world. She was also cast for another recurring role on the original series “BUNK’D” on Disney Channel which then premiered in the summer of 2015. She is extremely bright bringing light to the screen and being quite a great fit for whatever role that is thrust upon her. She enjoys time with family and loves to go shopping with her friends.

Miranda May Weight Loss, Boyfriend

Miranda May is an upcoming star who has gone on to light up our screens, but another aspect of her life that has gone unnoticed and seems to underline some of her great attributes has been her issues with weight. Without much examination, you can compare what she looked like then and now, you will be able to spot the difference yourself.

Miranda has kept it secret whether or not she is dating anyone at the moment, the only slight information we can hang on to is when on Valentine’s Day 2017 she posted a shot of herself with gifts and a caption which included the phrase ‘from my Valentine’; make what you may of that.

Miranda May’s Parents

Miranda May is one person who is not shy to display her love for her family. In a post, she referred to her mother as her best friend while posting a picture of herself and her mom. During Father’s Day celebration she did the same referring to her dad as her hero. During their 31st wedding anniversary, she posted a picture of her parents’ wedding along with a congratulatory message while wishing she also had such luck.