A breast cancer survivor, an advocate for the LGBT community and the voice of Scooby-Doo’s Velma Dinkley, Mindy Cohn is easily an American favorite.

Mindy Cohn Bio

Melinda Heather Cohn was born on the 20th of May 1966 (51 years old) in Los Angeles, California. She was raised Jewish, attended West Flake School, and would later go on to study Cultural Anthropology at the Loyola Marymount University. She is an actress, comedian, voice-over actress and singer.

Mindy Cohn Acting Career

Mindy Cohn’s acting talent was discovered by Charlotte Rae while she was still at West Flake School, earning her role as Natalie Green, a cast on the “Facts of Life” sitcom. She has been mentored successfully by Charlotte through an illustrious acting career.

See Also: Nicole Eggert Wiki, Bio, Net Worth, Married, Dating, Husband, Family

Facts of Life aired from 1979-1988 and Mindy was involved in all 202 episodes, earning her a well-deserved rank of 43 on VH1’s list of 100 Greatest Kid Stars. She would also be part of the reunion movie for “Facts of Life” which aired in 2001.

Nevertheless, her acting career hasn’t been restricted to the Facts of Life series. Her acting dexterity has been extensively showcased in TV shows and films like “Double Trouble” (1985), where she played Janie Blakemore; “The Boy Who Could Fly” (1986); featured on two episodes of the cop drama “21 Jump Street”; starred as Trixie and Violet in “Sex and Death 101” (2001) and “Violet Tendencies” (2007) respectively.





More recently, she played the role of Dylan’s Mom in “The Secret Life of the American Teenager”, Zelda in “ A Cinderella Christmas”, Thelma in the ongoing “Hollywood Dirt” and an air traffic controller in the 2018 TV series “Fly”.

Mindy is one of the most popular American voice actresses for her role as the voice of Velma Dinkley in the Scooby-Doo franchise (animations and video games) from 2002-2015. Asides Scooby-Doo, she played the role as the voice of Nancy Francis in the animated series ‘The Kids from Room 402” (2002-2006), Ms. Whisp in “Kim Possible” (2003), Librarian in “Dexter’s Laboratory” (2003), Natalie Green in “Family Guy” and Velma Dinkley/Ticket Girl in “Batman: The Brave and the Bold”.

Awards And Nominations

Mindy Cohn has received a total of 8 award nominations throughout her career. Most notably, in 2003 she was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award for her role as the voice of Velma Dinkley in “What’s New, Scooby-Doo?”

Mindy Cohn Net Worth

Mindy Cohn’s net worth has been estimated to be around $600,000 – $1million and it’s no surprise that she can comfortably afford a house in Beverly Hills, California.

Mindy Cohn Cancer

She is also considered a philanthropist as she founded the weSpark Cancer Support Center to assist cancer patients which she once was. Her battle with the dreaded disease, which began in 2012, only came to light on the 18th of October 2017.

To treat breast cancer, she underwent a double mastectomy, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy. Her torrid experience with the disease motivated her to start up the cancer support center.

Is Mindy Cohn Married with husband, gay or lesbian?

Mindy Cohn has been relatively quiet about her personal life and although she has always dreamt of starting a family, her utter focus on her career has substantially inhibited that dream from becoming a reality.

The 5-foot tall actress with brown hair (which she has occasionally dyed blonde and purple) has never been married and has no known children. Her single status coupled with her sentiment for the LGBT community has spurned rumors of her being a lesbian. She took to Twitter on the 5th of April 2016 to deny such rumors and allegations.

See Also: Season Hubley Age, Son, Married, Husband, Divorce, Family, Net Worth

Rumors of sexuality (gay or straight) have by no means deterred her support for the LGBT community. She was recently on the “Gay for Play show” hosted by RuPaul where she admitted to masturbating after she watched 1978 comedy music/teen film “Grease” and she has publicly shown her support for fellow “Facts of Life” star Geri Jewell (who played the role of Geri Tyler).

Geri Jewell recently came out as a Lesbian in her book “I’m Walking As Straight As I Can”. She has also publicly referred to herself as a “Fag Hag” (a woman who is mostly seen around or has interpersonal relationships with gay and bisexual men).

It is safe to say that the jury is still out on Mindy Cohn’s sexuality as she has left fans and onlookers alike in limbo.