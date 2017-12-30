Advertisement

Milo Yiannopoulos is famous for being a mystery but most people would agree that he’s just a confused man seeking relevance. Whichever way, Milo commands the attention of millions of fans and pissed detractors for being who he is, a fearless, and flamboyant gay Brit.

Yiannopoulos is a British political commentator, he is often times called a journalist or regarded as a blogger, writer and media personality. He is the founder of MILO, Inc. which he describes as a 360-degree media company conceived to lead the battle for the soul of western civilization and to focus on issues like “free speech on campus, the evils of Islam, and the defence of Western values.”

Milo Inc. is based in Florida. The media company is paying particular attention to producing entertaining and factual material across multiple platforms. It is as well, developing television contents for networks, streaming services and Internet broadcast. While the company also publishes books written by Milo and other authors, it organizes live speaking tours at college campuses, commercial venues and international locations.

Milo Yiannopoulos Wiki, Age

Milo Yiannopoulou is a man of too many controversies. Sometime in 2016, Twitter removed his verification badge as part of their campaign against harassment. This was after the social media platform briefly suspended the Brit’s account the previous year. Mid-2016, Milo joined the list of people permanently banned on Twitter. His account was removed for inciting and engaging in abuse and harassment of others. He would later thank Twitter for banning him, claiming it made him more famous.

As a writer, Milo has severally been roasted for his write-ups which are often described as his showing-off of his hatred, contempt and prejudice against ladies. He once wrote that birth control makes women unattractive and crazy. While people were still questioning what gave him the audacity to make such outrageous piece, he published another article titled – The Solution To Online ‘Harassment’ Is Simple: Women Should Log Off.

Earlier this year (2017), Milo was dismissed from Breitbart following the emergence of tapes wherein he made comments which many described as an endorsement of child sexual abuse. Among other things, he said: “Pedophilia is not a sexual attraction to somebody 13 years old, who is sexually mature…(it is) attraction to children who have not reached puberty…to people who don’t have functioning sex organs yet, who have not gone through puberty…to understand their bodies.”





For these comments, he got dropped by his publishers and lost the chance to speak at a US conservative conference. However, he refused to apologise insisting that the comments were about his personal experience.

“I will not apologize for dealing with my life experiences in the best way that I can, which is humour. No one can tell me or anyone else who has lived through sexual abuse how to deal with those emotions. But I am sorry to other abuse victims if my own personal way of dealing with what happened to me has hurt you,” he said.

See Also – Matt Bomer Husband, Family, Kids, Height, Net Worth, Is He Gay?

As a British media personality based in the US, Milo was born to a Greek father and British mother. Records have it that he was born as Milo Hanrahan on the 18th day of October 1984, and grew up in Kent, south of England.

Is Milo Yiannopoulos Gay?

People have always wondered if Milo Yiannopoulou is gay for one or two reasons. While he is openly gay, he is known for his opposition to gay rights. Among his write-ups is a piece titled Gay Rights Have Made Us Dumber, It’s Time to Get Back in the Closet. In another article – Why I’ll Probably Never Be A Parent – he contended that being gay is abnormal.

Excerpt from the piece read: “…Is being homosexual “wrong”? Something somewhere inside of me says Yes. …I think I’d have made a great dad…but it’s wrong to expose an innocent child to the possibility of gay influence.”

At one time, he criticized Pope Francis for being friendly towards gays. He advised the Pope to stop talking saying: “…You don’t see me disputing the Church’s teachings on homosexuality…I wouldn’t dream of demanding that the Church throw away her hard truths just to lie to me in hopes I’ll feel better about myself…I feel there’s something wrong with the fact that my lovemaking can’t produce the mini-Milo’s I’d like to have.”

Milo Yiannopoulos Partner, Boyfriend, Husband

Milo has always joked about his fondness for black dudes. As such, it wasn’t a surprise when it emerged that he jetted out to Hawaii and married his long-term boyfriend, an African American only identified as John.

Though it’s known that the wedding happened at the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai on the big island of Hawaii, information about Yiannopoulos’ husband is scarce. It wouldn’t be out of place for one to believe that Milo is protecting him from public scrutiny. Even the pictures of their wedding on social media platforms hid John’s face; hardly can anyone tell who he really is.

Check Out – Luke Kleintank Bio, Height, Gay, Girlfriend, Dating, Measurements

Milo Yiannopoulos Net Worth

Like other celebrities, the quest to know the worth of Milo’s wealth has triggered numerous estimation of Milo Yiannopoulos’ net worth. Although we can’t substantiate any of the figures quoted, it has commonly been assumed that he’s worth $4 million.