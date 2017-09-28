Michelle Borth is an American actress and producer. You probably know her for her role as Jamie in the short-lived HBO series “Tell Me You Love Me”.

Though her appearance in “The Forgotten” (2009) and “A Good Old Fashioned Orgy” (2011) gathered for her much attention, she is currently, most acknowledged for being Lieutenant Catherine Rollins in CBS’ action police procedural series – “Hawaii Five-0”.

It was a sad news when it emerged in 2014, after the fourth season of the series, that the actress will no longer appear on subsequent seasons.

Aside those, Michelle Borth is famed for her roles in the direct-to-DVD horror films – “Silent Warnings” (2003), “The Sisterhood” (2004), and Trespassers (2006). She also gained public attention when she portrayed Carmen Porter in 2007 The WB fantasy horror television series created by Eric Kripke – “Supernatural”, and Lisa in 2008 A&E television series – “The Cleaner”.

Michelle Borth was most recently seen in 2016 drama-thriller film written and directed by John Carchietta alongside Nichole Bloom, Fabianne Therese and Pat Healy – “Teenage Cocktail”. Her additional film credits include the independent romantic-comedy “TiMER,” which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in April 2009, as well as “Wonderland”, “Trespasser”, “Easy Rider: The Ride Back” and “Lucky You”.

Her recent television credits apart from “Hawaii Five-0” include “Combat Hospital”, “Matadors” and “Dark Blue”.

Michelle Borth Bio/Wiki

Although Borth currently resides in Los Angeles, her hometown is Monroe, New York. Records have it she was born as Michelle Teresa Borth on the 19th day of August 1978.

As a native of New York, Michelle Borth was brought up by her parents. From what we gathered, her Italian mother was involved with home improvement business and her father worked with the New York Times. It is believed he carried out layout, formatting, colour-correction and other similar functions for the media outlet.

Read Also: Alexis Knapp Baby, Daughter, Height, Body Measurements

When Borth was a teenager, she was trained in gymnastics at Kennet Gymnastics. It has commonly been assumed that she aspired to become a gymnast when she was growing up. It is said she developed a passion for acting after she got in trouble over drugs.

Michelle Borth graduated from John S. Burke Catholic High School in Goshen, New York. That was in 1996. Her love for acting inspired her to attend Pace University in Manhattan. She earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Theater and Art History from the institution in 2001 and has ever since, strived to improve her acting career.

Apart from acting, Michelle Borth has been linked to several commercials. Prominent among those are the ones she did for Burger King.

The actress has an interest in skydiving and motorcycles. She is also passionate about her work with the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Read Also: Lindsey Shaw Bio, Hot, Dating, Married, Husband, Height, Net worth

Michelle Borth Net worth

Like other celebrities, Michelle Borth fans have always expressed interest in knowing the worth of everything she owns. This has triggered several estimations of Michelle Borth’s net worth. Sadly, none of the estimates can be substantiated as they are all guesswork. This is evident when one considers the fact that there is a great disparity in the figures quoted as value of her wealth.

While it’s common to find that Michelle’s net worth is $3 million, it has also circulated that the value of her riches is lesser than $1 million. Some even said it’s far lesser than that, stating figures below $500 thousand.

Michelle Borth Married/Husband

For now, there is no one to name as her husband. The actress isn’t married.

Nevertheless, it was once believed that she and director James Cox will end up as life partners. It is said that Borth and Cox had something special for 10 years. Their romantic affair reportedly started in 2001 and crashed in 2011. Hardly can anyone tell what happened to what they had.

After Cox comes Fischer, Justin Fischer. Sometime in 2012, it spread that Michelle Borth and Fischer are crazy about each other. Though neither Borth nor Fischer confirmed or refuted this, the belief that they were lovers thrived when they shared pictures of themselves together on their social media platforms.

It was later speculated that Borth and Fischer have parted when they were no longer spotted together.

Read Also: Chris Jansing Bio, Married, Husband, Net Worth, Salary, Body Measurements

Michelle Borth Body Measurements

Michelle has often been described with words like attractive, hot, pretty and beautiful. The actress is 6 inches taller than 5 ft and weighs 52kg. Michelle’s body measurements are 34-24-34 inches (Breasts-Waist-Hips).