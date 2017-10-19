American actress Michaela Conlin made her mark In Hollywood with Fox crime procedural comedy-drama Bones which came to an end on March 28, 2017, after 12 seasons and 246 episodes.

Conlin grew up with an affinity for acting. All through her schooling, she kept appearing in school plays and theater productions. In elementary school, at the age of 6, she began performing in the Pennsylvania community and regional theater productions.

At Parkland High School, she appeared in productions of Bye Bye Birdie and The Crucible. Conlin graduated from high school in 1996 and moved to New York City where she performed in a lot of theater productions while attending New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts. During her college years, Conlin traveled to Amsterdam, Germany where she studied with Experimental Theatre Wing’s International Training Program.

Shortly after earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Theater degree, Conlin relocated to Los Angeles, California and began taking up small roles. In a short time, she landed her first starring role in ABC drama series MDs where she portrayed the role of Dr. Maggie Yang for 10 episodes. She then had a guest role in JAG and a recurring role in The D.A. before being cast in Bones as Angela Montenegro.

Her role in Bones, in 2008, earned her a nomination for an Asian Excellence Award in the category of Supporting Television actress.

Conlin used her spare time from Bones to appear in other gigs including feature films Enchanted (2007), The Lincoln Lawyer (2011), Baby, Baby, Baby (2015) and The Disappointments Room (2016).

Michaela Conlin Parents

Michaela Conlin was born on June 9, 1978, in Allentown, Pennsylvania to Denise Conlin and Fran Conlin. Her mother Denise is Chinese and works as an accountant. Her father Fran Conlin is of Irish descent and works as a contractor. That makes Michaela of Chinese-Irish ethnicity. Conlin has one older sister.

Michaela Conlin Married/Partner/Husband

While Conlin played a bisexual character on Bones, she is straight in real life. She once revealed to Hollywood 411 that her Bones character “has a much more wild love life than I do.”

That said, Conlin has never been married. However, she dated her Bones on-screen matchup, T. J. Thyne beginning from 2007. They were even engaged but broke off their engagement in 2011.

Conlin was then linked to former Iceland football star from Akranes, Arnar Gunnlaugsson, Iceland Review reported. The source said that Conlin had spent the new year of 2012 in Reykjavík with Gunnlaugsson.

Michaela Conlin Net Worth – $4 Million

Conlin has done well for herself in Hollywood with Bones being her highest paying gig ever. It isn’t at all an easy feat to find success with the small screen, Conlin herself revealed this when she told interviewers;

“Pilot season in L.A. is just this blood bath. They make so many pilots, and such a small percentage are picked up. And then if you are picked up, there are so many variables. You have to get a good time slot, and you have to get promoted. And then you have to thrive in that time slot.”

Luckily she thrived very well in Bones. In 2011, Hollywood Reporter revealed that Conlin and other supporting actresses in the series were getting paid $30,000 to $40,000 per episode for the 7th season. HR also revealed that they got a pay raise to mid-five figures per episode for the 8th season. However main characters Emily Deschanel and David Boreanaz were said to be taking home as much as $200,000 per episode.

If Conlin was earning mid-five figures in the 8th season, chances are she was earning between high five-figures or even low 6-figures towards the last three seasons of the show.

Michaela Conlin Facts/Trivia

In her free time, Conlin loves to travel, go to the movies, read, and write short stories.

She is real life friends with her Bones on-screen friend Emily Deschanel.

In order to understand better her Bones character, Conlin had to take painting classes.

She lives in a very stylish home in Los Angeles. She bought the house in 2007.

Michaela Conlin Body Measurements

Height: 5′ 8″ (1.73 m)

Breasts-Waist-Hips: 35-25-35 inches (89-64-89 cm)

Shoe/Feet: 8

Dress size: 4

