Michaela Conlin is an American actress born in Allentown, Pennsylvania, USA on June 9, 1978, to an Irish American father and Chinese American mother.

She is well known for her roles in Bones (2005), The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) and The Disappointments Room (2016).

Her mother is an accountant by her profession, her father was working as a contractor. Michaela has an older sister whom she says is her major source of inspiration.

Also See: Margarita Levieva Body Measurements, Dating, Married, Divorce, Wiki

Michaela Conlin attended Parkland High School and joined the NYU Tisch School of Fine Arts, where she graduated with Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Theater.

Though she began working professionally as an actress from 2001, she started acting at the tender age of six when she started appearing in a number of commercials and programs that were within the Pennsylvania community at the time.

She was also stated as one of the remarkable regional product with her brilliant and amazing performance that she made by the time.

Her very first character also was the start from the Bye Bye Birdie within the very production. Later she shifted to New York City for the making advancement of her further career within this industry.

She later changed her mind to become an actress from where she collected her higher range of fans from all across the world.

Following her graduation from NYU, Conlin was chosen to be a part of the cable documentary series The It Factor, which focused on the lives of young actors in New York City.

Also See: Molly McGrath Wiki, Married, Husband, Age, Height, Measurements, Salary

After she was relocated to Los Angeles, California, Michaela landed her first starring role in the ABC drama series MDs, playing an idealistic young intern taken under the wing of the hospital’s two renegade doctors, played by William Fichtner and John Hannah.

After that came a leading role in the ABC drama series The D.A., where she played an outspoken political consultant to Steven Weber’s district attorney.

Michaela loves travelling and tasting a variety of food with her sister. Spends her leisure time shopping with her sister, reading, going to movies, writing short stories and travelling and hanging out with friends.

In real-life, Michaela Conlin is best friends with Emily Deschanel who plays “Dr. Temperance ‘Bones’ Brennan”, her best friend on their show.

Also See: Gloria Borger Son, Age, Bio, Married, Husband, Body Measurements, Wiki

In 2008, she was nominated for a 2008 Asian Excellence Award for Supporting Television Actress for her work on Bones

Michaela Conlin Married

The Bones’ actress is one of those celebrities who has kept her personal life away from the media; it is not clear if she is married, has been married or not and interestingly, there haven’t been any rumors of having been married or having a husband.

It is quite strange for such a beautiful woman to stay single till now.

Michaela Conlin Partner

Michaela Conlin was engaged to T.J. Thyne in 2007 but the couple separated in 2011. She was rumored to a son with T.J. Thyne named Michale Vincent.

In 2012, Michaela Conlin was rumored to be dating Iceland soccer legend Arner Gunnlaugsson and were spotted together at various places.

Michaela Conlin Husband

As earlier mentioned, it is not clear if Michaela Conlin is married, has been married or not as there haven’t been any rumors of her having been married or having a husband.

As unbelieving as that may sound, your darling star is most likely single and maybe available.

Also See: Robin Vernon Bio, Wiki, Married, Divorce, Height, Weight, Measurements