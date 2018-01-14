Advertisement

Screen goddess and popular Oscar nominee and winner Meryl Streep is known to be the best actress of her generation so far. She is versatile in her acting and well known for her unique accent switch.

The actress was born Mary Louise Streep to commercial artist Mary and pharmaceutical executive Harry on June 22, 1949, Summit, New Jersey. She got her stage name Meryl from her mother who fondly called her that. The actress has been nominated for 20 Academy Awards and has won three times. She has also been nominated 31 times for the Golden Globe and won eight times.

Meryl’s acting career started in her college days at Vassar College, New York when she took part in numerous stage plays loving the entire experience. She began performing professionally on stage, in 1975 and also graduated with Master of Fine Arts from Yale University’s school of drama that same year. She then moved on to TV plays and films which landed her an Emmy award for staring in the 1978 mini-series Holocaust. She also won her first Academy Award nomination that year for The Deer Hunter.

The versatile actress enjoyed over a decade of back-to-back successes during which she featured in top ranking films like ; Kramer vs Kramer which won her an Oscar award for the first time, The French Lieutenant’s Woman, Sophie’s Choice, Silkwood, Out Of Africa, A Cry In The Dark ,The Iron Lady, Ironweed, Evil Angels,The Devil Wears Prada and Doubt amongst a long list of box office films she won awards for and numerous nominations.

Age has not posed a barrier to this talented actress because as she matures she keeps getting roles in movies that eventually won awards or gave her nominations. Her outstanding performance as Julia Child in Julie & Julia gave her lead actress Oscar nominations also her role as an obnoxious lady in Osage County led to her 18th Academy Award nomination for Best Actress.

Added to her stream of awards include the AFI Life Achievement Award, a Gala Tribute from the Film Society of Lincoln Center and Kennedy Center Honor for her remarkable contribution to the American society via performing art. US former President Barack Obama also awarded her a National Medal of Arts and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Is Meryl Streep Married, Who is the Husband?

The amazing and successful actress is married to sculptor Don Gummer since 1978. The couple is a pleasant sight to see at red carpet events which they attend together regularly. Meryl adores her husband and he has been a good influence in her personal life and career.

Their first meeting was after Meryl lost her partner, an actor John Cazale who starred in The Godfather and The Deer Hunter died of bone cancer. She coincidentally had to move to stay a while in her brother’s friend’s apartment who turned out to be Don as he was away. On his return romance sparked between the pair and they got married barely six months after and the rest is happily ever after to date.

Meryl Streep Daughter and Children

Meryl and Don Gummer have been together for close to four decades now and have four lovely children from their union, three daughters and a son. Meryl daughters are Louisa, Grace and Mamie. Her son’s name is Henry, two of her daughters, Grace and Mamie followed in their mother’s footsteps and are actresses. Louisa is a model while Henry is a musician.

Meryl is not just an amazing actress but also an incredible mum as she revealed to Parade Magazine that she believed she was wired to groom a family and has always wanted to start one with the right person. She found the right person and may have made a beautiful family over the years.

Death Rumours

Like every celebrity, the actress has faced her own death hoax on social media. Rumours of her death spread on Facebook as a result of a falsely created ‘R.I.P Meryl Streep’ Facebook page which attracted about a million sympathisers. However, her representatives confirmed the actress is well and doing fine.