Merritt Wever is a popular American actress and a Primetime Emmy Award winner.

Wever was born on August 11, 1980, in Manhattan, New York City, U.S. She was raised by her mother Georgia Wever who bore her through a sperm donor. She graduated from LaGuardia High School and then attended Sarah Lawrence College after which she joined an acting school to develop her acting skills.

Wever was a trained to be appearance was as Lottie in the television movie Blue River. She has also performed in theatre productions, including a performance in Brooke Berman’s play, Smashing, and in Cavedweller with Deidre O’Connell, both off-Broadway. Other films she featured include Into the Wild, Neal Cassady, Michael Clayton, Series 7: The Contenders, Signs, The Adventures of Sebastian Cole, Bringing Rain, Tiny Furniture and All I Wanna Do, among many others.

One more interesting fact about this great actress is the fact that she grew up going to socialist summer camps because her mother is a leftist liberal and she taught her to be politically progressive. However, her growth professionally and money-wise began after she took up the character as the perennially positive young foster Zoey Barkow in Nurse Jackie, for which she won in a Comedy Series in 2013. She later had a chronic character as Denise Cloyd on AMC’s The Walking Dead and today, she earns good amount from her work and maintained an impressive net worth in her life. Her net worth is expected to be around $4 million.

Merritt Wever Married, Boyfriend, Gay

Oh well, like we all know, Wever isn’t yet married and has never been married to anyone. However, he was once in a relationship with a writer and director Noah Buschel. The couple has since 2009 been in a relationship. They live together but not yet married to date. Following this information, the rumour about Merritt being gay is probably untrue.





She cites her preferred actors as Gena Rowlands, Meryl Streep, and Michael J. Pollard. Despite her reputation, Wever has been able to maintain a low personal lifestyle profile.

Merritt Wever’s Gay Character In “The Walking Dead”

Merritt’s role as Denise Cloyd in the post-apocalyptic horror television series The Walking Dead (2015–2016) has been spectacular. The TV series was developed by Frank Darabont for and was exclusively shown on cable television channel AMC and internationally on Fox International Channels.

One of the controversial episode in the series surrounds the death of Denise, a doctor stationed in Alexandria and girlfriend to Tara, a survivor introduced in season four. TV series fans seem to be furious and frustrated at the death of the prominent lesbian character, Denise hence the trending use of the hashtag #BuryYourGays.

Some fans still see Denise’s death as part of a larger cultural trope of the unfair killing of gay and lesbian characters on television series of which “The Walking Dead” isn’t the only example.

When interviewed on her role as Denise in the series and how the character’s premature demise sparked up fresh”Bury Your Gays” issue after a lesbian character on the CW’s The 100 was suddenly killed off, Merritt Wever responded by simply saying that though she knew that the character Denise was meant to die, she only knew how that didn’t go down well with fans.

Plus, she never knew that her role as Denise in the series was taken to replace Abraham in the comic book. “So I didn’t know that I was playing someone who wasn’t just on the show until I was in hair and makeup and they showed me a picture of her,” she said. More so is her relationship with Tara which spoke much about her sexual life. Perhaps this raised the questions on whether or not Merritt is indeed gay.

Fans, however, believed that though Denise’s death was a hard hit, she got at least a few moments of glory before her death.

Merritt Wever Weight Loss, Body Measurement,

Not much is known about Merritt’s body size and weight but it seems the great actress is doing well to maintain fitness so she could fit in any roles she would be asked to play. She is 1.74m high and weighs 74kg

In an exclusive interview with Merritt Wever opened up about being accepted in her Television show ‘Nurse Jackie’ despite being healthy compared to the other actress with enviably fit bodies. And she hesitantly talked about her weight and addressed herself as “people like me”. She added that she was not asked for weight loss, but the writers were smart enough to incorporate it in her Emmy-winning character of ‘Zoey’ in Television series ‘Nurse Jacke’.

Nurse Jacke shocked everyone with the shortest Emmy speech ever when she was called out as best supporting comedy actress as ditzy nurse Zoey Barkow on “Nurse Jackie”

Emmy award winners often come to the stage looking a little stunned but Merritts “Thank you so much! Um … I gotta go. Bye” speech while receiving the 2013 Emmy awards has received much reactions as most of her fans hailed as the best-ever Emmy speech. Or at least the shortest ever, while some other saw it as weird.

She later admitted she was caught so off-guard by the win, she hadn’t prepared a speech and her mind went totally blank when she got to the mic.

Quick Facts About Merritt Wever