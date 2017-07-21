Meredith Salenger is an American Harvard-educated actress who earned her big break at the age of 15 starring in the Disney film “The Journey of Natty Gann.”

Since then she has gone on to star in notable works like Hollywood Heights, and Lake Placid. She has also lent her voice to animation films like Cartoon Network’s Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Robot Chicken.

When Salenger isn’t assuming a character on set, she’s practising what she studied at the Agency for Dispute Resolution in Beverly Hills. Since 2011, she has been a mediator for the California Lawyers for the Arts.

Here is a look at her life, career, her romantic life, as well as her body measurements.

Meredith Salenger Wiki

Meredith Dawn Salenger was born on March 14, 1970, in Malibu, California, U.S into a Russian Jewish family. Her mother Dorothy is an interior designer, while her father Gary Salenger, is a dentist.

Salenger was born as a natural performer. As a kid, she would often perform in front of family and friends. Her mother supported her talent and registered her for acting classes when she was just 8 years old.

She quickly launched her acting career and soon became a child star making her debut in feature film Annie. In addition to acting, Salenger also landed a number of TV commercial gigs.

Salenger became a star after playing the title role in the 1985 film “The Journey of Natty Gann.” Her superb portrayal earned her a Young Artist Award for best actress.

Before reaching the age of 18, Salenger had starred in about 5 films, among them A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon.

Salenger’s acting career was rising at a fast pace, however, she sought to pursue another passion. She left Hollywood at 18 and enrolled at Harvard where she graduated cum laude with a degree in psychology in 1992.

She also attended Straus Institute for Dispute Resolution at Pepperdine University School of Law from where she earned a “Court-Based Mediation of Family Law Matters” certificate in 2009 and a “Mediating the Litigated Case” certificate in 2011.

Salenger’s other film credit includes;

Quality Time, Sparkle & Charm, The Last Frontier, The Kiss and Dream a Little Dream, Village of the Damned, Lake Placid and The Third Wheel.

Her TV series appearances include; Hollywood Heights and Grey’s Anatomy.

Meredith Salenger Married, Husband

No information about Meredith Salenger’s relationship had been known until June 2017 when she made public her relationship with Patton Oswalt, after both appeared as a couple at the premiere of Baby Driver.

Meredith took to her Twitter handle to announce their outing

Per People, A source close to the couple says that they met via a mutual friend Martha Plimpton. “They started chatting as friends and it blossomed from there,” the source said.

Oswalt popped the big question in July 2017 and Meredith said yes of course. Each took to social media to reveal the news to fans.

Meredith posted;

It’s official. I’m the luckiest happiest girl in the universe!!!!💖 I love you @pattonoswalt I love you Alice Oswalt! #YesYesYes A post shared by Meredith Salenger (@meredithsalenger) on Jul 6, 2017 at 9:26am PDT

Oswalt also confirmed the engagement with a Star Wars joke. He wrote on Twitter;

‘I put the ring in a marzipan Slave I replica and said, “Will you be my Padawan of Love?” She maced me but said yes later.’ The words “Slave I” and “Padawan” are Star Wars references. Coincidentally, Oswalt like Meredith is a huge fan of the Star Wars franchise.

I put the ring in a marzipan Slave I replica and said, “Will you be my Padawan of Love?” She maced me but said yes later. https://t.co/9gIr2yxfP5 — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) July 6, 2017

Meredith also showed her comic side when she posted this;

I don’t wanna brag… but check out the size of The Rock on my finger! Hahahah (photoshop via @edwardderuiter) A post shared by Meredith Salenger (@meredithsalenger) on Jul 6, 2017 at 8:29am PDT

The engagement comes about 14 months after Oswalt lost his wife Michelle McNamara.

McNamara tragically died in her sleep in August 2016. The cause of her death was revealed to be due to drug complications. She had taken Adderall, Xanax and Fentanyl which worsened a condition in her heart which she didn’t know she had.

Oswalt and McNamara were married for 11 years until her passing. They both had a daughter Alice born in 2009.

Meredith Salenger Measurements

Height – 5′ 3″ (1.6 m)

Weight – 123lbs (56 kg)

Build – Average

Eye Color – Green

Hair Color Brown – Dark

Bra Cup Size – C

Waist – 27 inches

Hips – 37 inches

Clothes Size – 6

Shoe Size – 9