Gorgeous and talented artist, actress and model, Melyssa Ford is a Canadian Hip-hop icon and has been around the hip-hop genre for a while. Die hard hip-hop fans will instantly give cognisance to this screen goddess who has starred in various music videos of countless hip-hop stars. Movie lovers will also know her for roles in block buster movies such as ‘Turn It Up’, ‘Three Can Play That Game’, ‘Think Like A Man’, ‘Love For Sale’ and ‘Think Like A Man Too’.

The self-acclaimed ‘CurveQueen’ is an intelligent and smart lady who brings out the best in all she does. Her jaw dropping and captivating beauty gives her a huge advantage in the world of hip-hop – largely dominated by men as she can flatter any man at will.

If you want to learn more about the mesmerizing Melissa Ford, read on.

Melyssa Ford Bio/Age/Wiki

Melyssa Ford is a Canadian model and actress born on November 7, 1976 (Scorpio) as Melyssa Savannah Ford in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Despite her advanced age, she looks like she is still in her 20’s. She has a mixed ethnic heritage as her father is Afro-Barbadian, while her mother is Norwegian and Russian. Her nationality is Canadian.

Ford attended York University where she studied forensic psychology. She is often referred to as Jessica Rabbit, an animal whose figure resembles Ford’s figure. Melyssa Ford is a Canadian actress and hip-hop model.

Melyssa Ford Career

It will be a little too much for anyone to believe that before all the fame, Melyssa Ford was a bartender at a Toronto nightclub. That was where Canadian Music Director, Little X, who is also known as Director X picked her up in 1997. Her first video appearance was in Glen Lewis’ music video ‘The Thing to Do’. Since then, she has gone on to feature in various music videos, TV series, movies and magazines with Hollywood’s best and A-list hip-hop stars.

To her credit, Melyssa Ford has featured in music videos such as “Big Pimpin'” (Jay-Z), “Thong Song Remix” (Sisqó), “You Don’t Know My Name” (Alicia Keys), “Yeah!” (Usher), “Happy People” (R. Kelly), etc.

Some of her TV series appearances include SoulFood (2000: Showtime), Playmakers (2003: ESPN), How I’m Livin’ (2004: BET), BET Style (2004: BET), Entourage (2007: HBO), The Game (2007: The CW), Byte Me: 20 Hottest Women of the Web (2008: E!), The Black Poker Stars Invitational (2008: BET), Blood, Sweat & Heels (2014: Bravo), The Millionaire Matchmaker (2014: Bravo), among others.

The Blood, Sweet & Heels TV series in 2014 was actually a documentation of Melyssa Ford’s personal and social life; her struggles. In the series, her deep passion and desire to become a realtor is seen.

Some movies in which the sexy actress has featured in include: Turn It Up (2000), Kung Faux (2003), Psyche (2004), God’s Prayer (2007), Three Can Play That Game, Days of Wrath, Love for Sale (2008), Good Hair (2009), Video Girl (2011), Think Like a Man (2012), Think Like a Man Too (2014). She also became a featured character and potential girlfriend in the video game Def Jam Icon.

In 2008, Melyssa Ford was interviewed by CNN where she was questioned about the brand she was creating and if it had become a stereotype for black women. Her sexuality in her music videos was also discussed.

Melyssa Ford is a co-host on TV Series Hollywood Unlocked (Uncensored).

Melyssa Ford Height/Weight/Body Measurements

Melyssa Ford is a wonderful model and she has been gifted with a sexy figure that is just perfect for the stage craft. Her sexy measurements make her an exceptional example of the hourglass body type. She has large breasts (thanks to implants) fine hips, slim waist and a flat tummy. She has appeared on several magazine covers, showing off her sexy legs and hot feet. She graced the cover of the KING magazine, wearing only tiny bra and a thong while striking a seductive pose.

Height: 5 ft 4 in (1.63 m) Hair color: Brown Eye color: Light brown Breasts-Waist-Hips: 38-25-38 inches (97-64-97 cm) Shoe/Feet: 7.5 Bra size: 34 Cup size: D Breast implants: Yes Navel piercings: Yes Height: 5’4″ (163 cm) Weight: 143 lbs (65 kg)

Melyssa Ford’s Net Worth

Melyssa Ford is one of the most successful stories in the modeling industry. Her professional career which is at its prime has seen her appear in music videos, movies and TV shows. She is one of the highest paid models and also a realtor. Even though her actual annual salary is not known, her net worth is enormous and estimated to be in the region of about $2 million.

Melyssa Ford’s Married Life

Melyssa Ford may be a super hot black Canadian model and actress with a body that men would die for and as such, she has no shortage of suitors. However, she is currently single and unmarried.

Talking about her relationships will bring up a star studded list as she has ‘gone down’ at one point or the other with the biggest names in the industry. American record producer and songwriter, Bryan-Michael Cox, American rapper, singer and songwriter, Flo Rida, American actor, Kerry Rhodes, American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, dancer, and actor, Andre Benjamin and American rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, author, television producer, Tyrese Gibson are all on the list. She was also rumoured at some point to be involved with American rapper, 50 Cent. From her relationships, it seems Melyssa loves younger men as all the men she’s dated are younger than she is (between 1 – 5 years).

Melyssa Ford appeared on Patti Stanger’s The Millionaire Matchmaker TV show in search of her potential soul-mate. And even though she was ‘hooked up’ at the time with Larry Birkhead, the father of the late Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter, Dannielynn, it is quite flabbergasting that the ‘Curvequeen’, who has a long list of men at her beck and call would need the help of a matchmaker to find love. But the sad fact remains that it takes much more than sexy curves and hot legs to build successful and lasting relationships.

Melyssa Ford’s Mother

There is no official information about her mother or any other family member.

Melyssa Ford Social Media

Melyssa Ford’s social media influence is phenomenal. She keeps in touch with her fans through that medium and is not one to shy away from the ‘media storms’. She is active on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, while also being in touch with several weblogs and pages.

She has over half a million followers worldwide across all the social networking sites she is actively engaged on. On Instagram (#themelyssaford), she boasts of over 200,000 followers. On Facebook (@melyssaford), Melyssa has over 250,000 followers. She also has a blistering of over 85,000 followers on Twitter (@missmelyssaford).