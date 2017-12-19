Melissa Womer formerly known as Melissa Carrey is an American actress and movie producer. She is an ex-wife to the popular American actor and comedian, Jim Carrey.

The multi-talented actress is best known for her roles in the comedy movie Man on the Moon. She also starred in the movies; Real Stories for the Donut Men. She is famous as the Comedy Store Waitress.

Melissa Womer’s Biography

The comedy store waitress was born as Melissa Jaine Womer on July 8, 1960, in New York City, New York, the United States. She didn’t enjoy a stable upbringing because according to many reports, she grew up in a dysfunctional family.

Melissa Womer attended her elementary and high school in New York City and she was later enrolled at the University of Kansas. During her University days, she did extra odd jobs such as writing jokes for the morning radio show at Q104 in Kansas City.

After she graduated from the University of Kansas, Melissa went to Hollywood hoping to make a name for herself. But she wasn’t able to get something huge, rather, she landed a cocktail waitress stint at the Sunset Boulevard where the comedy store is located. Later on, she got an opportunity to feature in an open mic night at the Comedy store and she really enjoyed her first open mic night.

Melissa became a favorite character in some comics at the Comedy Store. The comics, however, encouraged her to transfer her writing skills to the stage of the Comedy Store. In the course of her career, she achieved a milestone on BET’s Socially Offensive Behavior with D.L. Hughley and since then she became so motivated and never looked back.





Womer became popular for her roles in motion pictures such as Petrocelli (1974) and Man on the Moon (1999). She has produced reality Television series including Real Stories of Donut Men (1997) and The Yesterday Show with John Kerwin (2004).

Melissa Womer’s Relationship with Jim Carrey

Melissa caught people’s attention in Hollywood when she met the then-struggling standup comedian and actor Jim Carrey, who now represents himself as a renowned impressionist, producer, screenwriter, a comedian and an actor.

Jim Carrey was born on January 17, 1962, in Newmarket, Ontario, Canada. Jim’s mother Kathleen Carrey was a homemaker while his father Percy Carrey was a musician and also a business accountant. Jim is the youngest in his family, he has three older siblings whom he loves so much; John (his brother), Patricia and Rita (Jim’s sisters).

While growing up, it got to a point where Jim’s family was penniless and that made Jim and all of his family members to work as Janitors to earn something for a living.

After Melissa met Jim, they dated a while and then got married, this made her his very first wife. When they met initially at the Comedy Store, they instantly bonded with one another. Melissa and Jim started dating in 1986. The duo tied the knot on March 28th, 1987. The wedding was held in mahi-mahi, a hotel in Santa Monica, California.

Few months after their wedding, Melissa gave birth to a beautiful daughter named Jane Erin Carrey on September 6, 1987. Jane grew in her parents’ footsteps and participated as a contestant on the singing reality show ‘American Idol’ in 2012.

Melissa Womer’s Divorce

Melissa and Jim’s marriage didn’t last for so long, it ended in 1995 after seven years of togetherness. They allegedly divorced because of their respective busy careers. Jim was the one who initiated the divorce. He reportedly divorced Melissa to be with Hollywood hottie Lauren Holly. Carrey and Holly co-starred in the movie ‘Dumb and Dummer’.

Personal Life: Family and Grand Children

Melissa Womer currently lives in New York and she is still single. There is no record of Womer having another boyfriend or husband since her divorce from Jim Carrey. She is a shy person and likes to keep her private life away from the media.

However, Melissa became a grandmother after her, and Jim Carrey’s daughter Jane Carrey gave birth to son Jackson Riley Santana in 2010. Jane got married to Alex Santana, the lead singer of the metal band, Blood Money, In 2009 and gave birth to her child a year later. Not that long after, Jane filed for a divorce from her husband citing ‘irreconcilable differences’ and sought for Joint custody of her child after their divorce.

She is currently dating American comedian John Campanelli.

