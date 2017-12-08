Mehcad Brooks also known as Brooks who was born to two famous American parents, started his way into stardom at an early age of 15 as an underwear model for the company, Calvin Klein and is currently famous for his role in the movie series, “Supergirl” (2015-2018) as Jimmy Olsen.

He has also appeared in these movie series “Desperate Housewives” (the second season), “True Blood”, “The Game”, and also in the TV series, “Necessary Roughness” from 2011 until 2013 with a leading role as Terrace “TK” King.

Brooks is good-looking with a good height of 1.93m and has a straight sexual orientation.

Mehcad Brooks Bio & Family

Mehcad Brooks was born in Austin, Texas on 25th October 1980 as Mehcad Jason McKinley Brooks. His nationality is American and his ethnicity is black/African American. Brooks attended L.C. High School in Texas where he lived with his family and later on went to the University of Southern California with the intention of pursuing a career in fashion modeling before he realized he wanted to act and decided to go into acting instead.

According to him: “Family is everything to me. Family and health are the two most important things to me.”

Mehcad was born to two famous American parents, Billy Brooks, a former pro football player, and his mother who is an Austin American-Statesman editorial writer, Alberta Phillips. He has an older brother, Billy Brooks Jr. who was named after their father.





He was very good at basketball and on a September 2010 episode of The Wendy William show, Brooks mentioned that he turned down basketball scholarships and offers from Ivy League schools in favor of going to University of South California. He then left to pursue an acting career.

Mehcad is a musician for hobby and plays acoustic guitar.

Mehcad Brooks Wiki

Mehcad was a fashion model before he decided to go into acting. He started modeling at an early age of 15 and began his career in modeling as an underwear model for the company Calvin Klein.

At 22, he realized that he wanted to act in movies, he then made his first appearance in the TV series, “Do Over” in 2002 and American sit-com “Malcolm in the Middle” in the same year. He appeared in only one episode in each series.

Things got brighter when he got a side role during 4 episodes of “Boston Public” (2003), as Russel Clark, but was only after his role in “Desperate Housewives” (2005-2006) as Matthew Applewhite where he was featured in about 23 episodes that his career took a turn. During his appearance in “Desperate Housewives”, he got nominated for three awards and won one of them: Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

Currently, he is one of the main protagonists in “Supergirl” (2015-2018) and takes the role of James ‘Jimmy’ Olsen, a photographer. He hasn’t only performed in TV shows, on the year he started his career, he also made an appearance in a movie called “Radimi: Who Stole the Dream”(2002), and his movie, “Adulterers” was in 2015.

He has appeared in many other movies including Glory Road (2006), In the Valley of Elah (2007), Just Wright (2010), Creature (2011), and About Last Night (2014).

Mehcad’s net worth is estimated to be about $2 million with an annual salary that runs into tens of thousands.

Mehcad Brooks Wife/Girlfriend

Mehcad’s current relationship status is single although he has shared relationships with many beautiful ladies. Maybe he’s waiting for the perfect lady to get married to, and he has no listed children.

Mehcad Brooks had an affair with Canadian actress, creature co-star Serinda Swan. They started their relationship in 2010 until 2011 when they broke up. There was also rumor of his affair with English actress Rebecca Mader.

In 2010 after he was separated from his girlfriend Swan, he was in a relationship with Maria Rogers. His news about dating fashion model and actress Selita Ebanks was also in the news for a long time as they were spotted in many public places and parties together hanging out. Brook’s rumor of dating Italian actress and showgirl Elisabetta Canalis was in the news in 2011.

Mehcad Brooks Height

Height: 6′ 4″ (1.93m)

Weight: 205 lbs (93 kg)

Brooks has maintained a perfect body structure and balanced weight by frequently working out and maintaining a good diet. He says, “food is fuel for the body and if you can put good fuel in your car then you should do the same for your body.”