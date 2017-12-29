Advertisement

Known professionally as Meek Mill, Robert Rihmeek Williams is an American rapper and songwriter who didn’t have his success served on a platter. After much struggle in the industry, he launched his own label imprint, Dream Chasers Records, named after his mixtape series.

The rapper has been making headlines recently for all the wrong reasons, an aftermath of a harsh prison sentence of 2-4 years for violating parole in relation to a 2008 gun possession case. Notwithstanding, before his legal issues began to overshadow his talent, Mill released a series of critically acclaimed mixtapes and albums which did a lot of good to his net worth.

Meek Mill Wiki, Son, Sister

Born on May 6, 1987, in South Philadelphia, Mill is the son of Kathy Williams who grew up surrounded by poverty. Mill’s father, who was described as “the black sheep” of the family, was killed when he was five years old during an apparent attempted robbery. After her husband’s death, Kathy moved with Meek and his sister to North Philadelphia, where they lived in a three-bedroom apartment on Berks Street.

Read Also: DJ Khaled Wife, Son, Girlfriend, Family, Net Worth, House, Height, Wiki

Kathy struggled to sustain her family as their financial condition was poor. Thus, she started cutting hair and doing other jobs some of which were nothing to write home about. She also did some shoplifting to support the family.

While Mill was the shy type while growing up, he was inspired to go into hip-hop after getting acquainted with one of his father’s brothers, by the MC name “Grandmaster Nell”, who was a pioneering disc jockey (DJ) in the late-1980s Philadelphia hip-hop scene and influenced rap artists Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff. These early influences helped Mill to grow his interest. He was also influenced by the independent hip-hop artists Chic Raw and Vodka, whom he used to emulate by watching their DVDs.





Subsequently, he embarked on his music career as a battle rapper during his early teenage years and later formed a rap group, The Bloodhoundz. Though The Bloodhoundz didn’t last long, they released four mixtapes.

In 2008, Atlanta-based rapper T.I. signed Meek Mill to his first record deal and later in February 2011, after leaving Grand Hustle Records, Mill signed with Miami-based rapper Rick Ross’s Maybach Music Group (MMG). The rapper’s debut album, Dreams and Nightmares, was released in 2012 under MMG and Warner Bros. Records. The album debuted at number two on the U.S. Billboard 200.

In October 2012, Mill announced the launch of his own label imprint, Dream Chasers Records, named after his mixtape series. The rapper released his eighth mixtape, Dreamchasers 3, in September 2013. The mixtape featured numerous guest appearances from other popular rappers including Future, Yo Gotti, Diddy and Nicki Minaj.

He was jailed in 2005 after being charged with illegal possession of a fireman during a trip to the corner store. According to the rapper, officers beat him brutally during the incident and ripped one of his braids out of his scalp and he was left with bruises and a severely swollen eye as a result of one of the officers punching him in the face.

Mill has a sister Nasheema Williams and two beloved sons, Murad Williams and Rihmeek Williams from his former girlfriend Fahimah Raheem. He loves his sons and always shares his happy moments with them.

Meek Mill’s Net Worth, Height

The rapper has been a big name on the rap scene since 2012 when he released his debut album Dreams and Nightmares. Apparently, making the hot lists comes with gifts. The 30-year-old rapper is estimated to be worth $3 million.

His tall frame and height – 1.88 m, makes him stand out anywhere.

Read Also: Beyonce Height, Weight, Dress Size, Bra Size, Shoe Size, Hip

Meek Mill’s Relationship With Nicki Minaj

Rappers Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj dated for two years from early 2015. They went public with their relationship in 2015, the same year he released his second studio album Dreams Worth More Than Money.

He accompanied her as the opening act on her world tour in the same year. During this period, Meek Mill went through a very public feud with rapper Drake which was one of the most publicized rap battles in recent pop culture history.

Afterwards, Mill and Minaj’s two-year relationship came crashing in January 2017. Minaj chronicled their breakup in her single Regret In Your Tears.