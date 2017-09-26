Max Riemelt is a German actor. He became famous globally after he appeared as Wolfgang Bogdanow in the Netflix series – “Sense8”.

As the main character of the series, Riemelt was portrayed as a German thief and safecracker of Russian descent. He struggles with the unresolved issues he’s having with his late dad and found solace in taking part in organized crimes.

True, Max Riemelt role as Wolfgang brought him to international limelight. His personal site even admitted this. It specified that when the actor landed the “Sense8” role, it was the biggest project of his career. Nevertheless, Riemelt was a big deal in Germany before he got a place in the American science fiction web television series.

See Also – Lindsey Shaw Bio, Hot, Dating, Married, Husband, Height, Net worth

For instance, Max Riemelt was characterized as Flin, the male lead role of “Girl, Girls” – a 2001 German film directed by Dennis Gansel. It’s on record that the comedy reached over 1.78 million viewers and attained a reputable status as one of the most successful German films of the year. More to that, the film grossed about $234,000 in Russia.

Similarly, Max Riemelt’s lead role in Dennis Gansel’s “Napola – Elite for the Leader” earned him the Best Actor award at the 39th International Film Festival in Karlovy Vary. That was in 2004. The film received numerous accolades from film critics. Apart from bagging the 2004 German film prize for the best screenplay, it won the best film award at the 2006 Pyongyang International Film Festival. Also in 2006, Riemelt was honoured as the best young actor for “Der Rote Kakadu” at the Bavarian Film Awards.

Likewise, two films (Lichtgestalten and Freistatt) with Max Riemelt as the main character were among the 16 nominated for the 36th Euro Max Ophuls Prize. “Freistatt” won the Audience Prize and the Youth Jury Prize in the 2015 Saarbrucken event. The prizes were the only two directly awarded by the audience instead of a professional jury.

Max Riemelt Bio, Age

Riemelt celebrated his 33rd birth anniversary on 7th January 2017. He was born in East Berlin, Germany in 1984.

Max Riemelt’s career started in 1997. He was just 13 when he gained his earliest knowledge in acting for the camera from two TV productions – “Eine Familie zum Kussen” and “Praxis Bulowbogen”.

Earlier this year (2017), precisely on 13th February, Max Riemelt was honoured for his contributions to the Franco-German culture. The special recognition happened at the French Embassy in Berlin. Philippe Etienne, the ambassador of the French Republic in Germany, decorated Max with an Order meant to acknowledge individuals who have not only distinguished themselves by their artistic and literary work but have as well, added value to the radiance of arts and literature in France and the world at large.

Riemelt’s involvement with “Sense8” has taken him to places he’s never been to. He travelled around the world and stayed in major cities like Amsterdam, London, Malta, Mexico City, Mumbai, Nairobi, San Francisco and Sao Paulo to act-out his Wolfgang Bogdanow leading role. He is the only German leading actor in the series.

Max is the older brother of Lukas Riemelt, an actor known for “In the Face of Crime” (2010).

Read Also – Julia Carey Bio, Kids, Wiki, Family, Height, Body Measurements

Max Riemelt Gay Partner

For several reasons, it has been suggested that Max Riemelt is gay. Max was a gay police officer in the 2013 German drama film – “Free Fall”.

His gay partner in the film directed by Stephan Lacant was Hanno Koffle (Marc Borgmann). In Free Fall, Marc struggled with keeping the relationship with his pregnant girlfriend, Katharina Schuttler portrayed as Battina Bischoff and managing the romantic affair he’s developed with fellow police officer, Kay Engel (Max Riemelt).

Disregarding that, the Sense8 cast was spotted kissing co-star Brain J Smith in Brazil.

When he was asked about this, he said:

“It just happened … It was all like in a dream and it felt so good … people like to see us making out together and we thought it would just be a nice treat for them.”

Max Riemelt Married, Wife, Dating, Girlfriend

Apart from the speculations about Max Riemelt being gay, there are no substantial details about his love life for Heightline to authenticate.

Check Out – Leland Chapman Wife, Siblings, Girlfriend, Net Worth, Sons, Daughter

Max Riemelt Daughter

The actor has kept his personal life private. One can’t tell if he’s married or dating anyone. Nonetheless, he once confirmed he has a daughter who lives with him in Berlin.