Born to veteran actors, Max Irons found himself drift towards acting during his teenage years… The English-Irish man is known for films like Red Riding Hood (2011), alongside Amamda Seyfried, 2013 movies The Host and The White Queen, Woman in Gold (2015) and most recently Bitter Harvest (2017).

Max Irons Wiki/Bio

Maximilian Paul Diarmuid Irons was born on October 17th, 1985, in Camden, London. His mother Sinéad Cusack and father Jeremy Irons are well known names in the film industry. In fact, Irons hails from a true show business family. His maternal grandparents Cyril Cusack and Maureen Cusack are popular actors.

Also, his maternal aunties Niamh Cusack, Sorcha Cusack are both actresses while his maternal uncle Pádraig Cusack is a theater producer. Max’s brother Samuel Irons is a well known photographer while his maternal half-brother, Richard Boyd Barrett, an Irish Trotskyist politician.

Hailing from a family with rich acting history, one would assume that Irons would’ve immediately opted for an acting career, but that wasn’t the case. Irons himself revealed that he had initially not considered pursuing an acting career citing that he didn’t like the fact that acting was the reason why his parents were always away. Also, Irons suffered from dyslexia as a child which made his initial attempt at school plays very difficult. As a result, his own actor father discouraged him from show business.

Read Also: David Dobrik Age, Net Worth, Height, Wiki, Parents, Girlfriend, Family

However, it was when Max was 16 years old that he made up his mind that acting was his destiny. It all began when a charity weekend in school presented him with an opportunity to do something to raise money to benefit a Nepalese charity. Max performed a one act play by Neil LaBute called “A Gaggle of Saints.”

As the director of the play, Max was able to act the way he wanted and approach the play in his own style. Doing this, Max realised that it eliminated the tensity he got from acting under the command of other directors. His new experience made him become highly enthusiastic about acting. As a result, he attended Guildhall School of Music and Drama, graduating in 2008.

While in the music/drama school, Irons began his acting career in 2004, making his debut in comedy-drama film, Being Julia. At the early stage of his acting career, Irons supported himself by working as a barman, and as a coffee boy.

Irons appeared in a couple of other movies before landing his first major role in 2011’s Red Riding Hood with Amanda Seyfried. Luckily for Irons, his bar-tending days didn’t last too long. Max then landed other huge roles in The Host (2013), BBC One, TV series The White Queen, and The Riot Club, (2014).

In April of 2017, Max was selected to play a role created by the legendary Robert Redford in the television series, Three Days of the Condor, based on a movie of the same name.

Read Also: Booboo Stewart Girlfriend, Parents, Wiki, Bio, Height, Body Measurements

Max Irons has also done quite well as a model, representing brands like Mango, Burberry and Macy’s. He was named among GQ’s Best-dressed British Men of 2015.

Max Irons Dating/Girlfriend

Max Irons has had the privilege of dating some of the finest women in Hollywood. He has been previously linked with the likes of Clémence Poésy and Saoirse Ronan. Irons dated Emily Browning for a year between 2011 and 2012.

After they split, Irons then began dating Sophie Pera in 2013 and the duo has been together since then.

According to her Instagram page, Sophie is a stylist, style director and creative consultant.

🐰 A post shared by Sophie Pera (@sophiepera) on Aug 7, 2017 at 12:00pm PDT

Sophie, from her looks, appears to fit Irons description of his type of woman. Describing his type of woman in an interview, Irons said; “I appreciate a natural look, as opposed to too made up.” From her photos, it is clear that Sophie isn’t a fan of too much make-up, she keeps it as light as possible.

Irons, further descrining the virtues of his ideal woman said;

“Kindness and a generous spirit go a long way. And a sense of humor. It’s like medicine – very healing. A woman who isn’t preoccupied with superficial things, who knows what is real and important. Someone who is willing to slum it every now and then. But mainly, whatever makes her happy!”

Judging from the length of their relationship, it’s safe to say Sophie is all of that.

Max Irons Height/Body Measurements

Height: 6 feet 2.5 inches (1.89 m)

His body specifications are estimated to be;

Chest – 38 in or 96.5 cm

Waist – 32 in or 81 cm

Arms/Biceps – 13 in or 33 cm

Hair Color: Light Brown

Read Also: Max Riemelt Gay Partner, Married, Wife, Dating, Girlfriend, Daughter

FUN FACTS

Max Irons’ hobbies include reading, free diving and hiking.

He also loves travelling, his most favorite city being Greece.

He plays the guitar.