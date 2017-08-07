Maude Garrett would introduce herself as a “sassy and unique TV Presenter” with a unique ability to “photo bomb the crap out of your piccies.”

She’d also make a point about being a radio host, MC, writer, voice actor, music appreciator and video games addict – “The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time” is her best game.

In 2013, the Australian moved to Los Angeles to host the pop culture Australian radio show – The Hot Hits. Before that, she hosted the Hot30 Countdown. Maude started making her mark on TV at Nickelodeon where she hosted four series of Camp Orange. Records have it that she was host to three Orange Carpets for the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards and also presented Sarvo & The Go Show with Kyle Linahan; she has worked with several radio and television establishments.

It’s said that she’s the brain behind the gaming column in Dolly Magazine. She created Geek Bomb in 2012 to cover “the wonderful world of geek.” The online digital platform is a favourite and popular gathering place for lovers of things ranging from video games, comics, movies, television, voice acting to stories about events, conventions and celebrities.

Maude Garrett wasn’t famous until 2005 when she was auditioned to present the second series of “Camp Orange” on Nickelodeon.

Maude Garrett Wiki

Maude Garrett was born on the 6th day of March 1886 in Darwin Australia. Her home town is Brisbane and, it’s known that she schooled at Somerville House – an independent girls’ boarding and day school located in South Brisbane.

Garrett grew up in Brisbane. She is related to Peter Garrett (An Australian musician and former politician).

There’s no doubt that Maude Garrett has kept herself busy since she was given the opportunity to be relevant in the entertainment industry.

Among her many accomplishments is her emergence as the face of the Play TVC’s on Foxtel channel. Her resume will always highlight that she has hosted live events for the Brownlow Awards, International Mobile Gaming Awards in San Fransicso, EB Expo, Lipton Iced Tea Summer Parties, Virgin Mobiles YouTube coverage of Laneway Festival, Girlfriends Model Search, EA Sports, and much more.

Apart from being a member of the Star Wars podcast Jedi Council, she was a rotational panelist on Movie Talk and Mail Bag

Maude Garrett’s Honors And Awards

Garrett has been severally honoured and celebrated for her contributions to the paths she chose as her vocation.

For instance, she was nominated for the Best Female Presenter Awards of the Australian Subscription Television and Radio Association (ASTRA Awards) in 2009. That was after she was crowned the Nickelodeons Kids Choice Awards’ Winner of Funniest Duo ‘Blimp’ (2008).

Sometime in 2012, Maude Garrett was recognised and celebrated in MCV Pacific’ “30 Under 30” as one of the brightest young talent working in the video game industry across Australia and New Zealand. In the same year, she was nominated for Geek Bomb’s MCV Awards for Best Video Content.

Maude Garrett/Dating/Married/Husband/Boyfriend

Although Maude is 31, she is still unmarried. There’s no one like Maude Garrett’s husband. But then, it’s most likely that the founder and Director of Geek Bomb has a boyfriend and is dating someone.

It started circulating in August 2016 that Maude Garrett is dating her SourceFedNerd co-host, Sam Bashor. That was after Maude gave him a passionate kiss when the YouTube channel reached 1 million subscribers.

She later shared a post about the kiss on Instagram.

I celebrated 1 million subscribers with #sourcefednerd tonight, got to kiss my friend @sambashor to celebrate and went out in style on my last day. I call that a win! A post shared by Maudie Garrett 🍍 (@maudegarrett) on Aug 25, 2016 at 1:47am PDT

It has also been rumoured that she was going out with an Australian actor and filmmaker Joel Edgerton. But then, neither Maude nor Edgerton has confirmed the rumours.

Maude Garrett Height/Body Measurements

Maude Garrette is good looking. This has made her fans quest for information about her body measurements.

The details of Maude Garrett’s body measurement are unknown. what’s known is that she is over 5 feet 9 (1.8 m) inches tall and weighs about 55kg.