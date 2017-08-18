Matthew Timmons is an American actor and writer best known for playing Woody Fink in Disney hit TV series The Suite Life On Deck and its TV films. Since the series wrapped up in 2011, Matt has made only a couple of appearances, including in one episode of former Suite Life co-star Debby Ryan’s show Jessie and another in one episode of Hawaii 5-0 in 2014.

Apart from that, it has been very quiet from Matt, however, he continues to feed fans with his comic side via social media, while sharing pictures of his transformed hot hot body. Matt is far from that fat dorky, nerdy guy from Suite Life, he grew up! Even Matt himself is surprised at his drastic transformation…

whatever happened to woody from the suite life?? pic.twitter.com/VLYgUhusnN — Matt Timmons (@MattTimmons) July 26, 2017

Matthew Timmons Bio

Matthew Timmons was born on 14th January 1993 in Burbank, California. He is the youngest of three children born to a father of English ancestry and a mother of Cuban descent. He has one brother and one sister named Christie.

In his early teens, Matt was very fat weighing over 70 kg at some point, a huge worry for his parents.

Though Matt was very embarrassed by his weight, he was able to draw self-confidence from his goofy side. His passion for acting helped him to overcome shyness and begin performing in front of people.

Matt’s weight and comic abilities landed him the role of Woody Fink in Disney TV series Suite Life On Deck. On the series, Woody went to the same school as Zack and Cody who were both way cooler than him. As he once described on his Instagram bio, “I was that gross kid on that one boat. I got sea sick.”

Matt reprised the role in “The Suite Life Movie” (2011). Timmons hasn’t had any major role since then and fans can’t wait to see him in a role where his new hot body would come in very handy! Fingers crossed till then…

Matthew Timmons Weight Loss, Body Measurements

No doubt, Matt’s fat body made his Woody Fink role even funnier. Remember when he would make music with his fart? lol! However, after Suite Life, Matty thought it was time to look like his cooler cast mates Zack and Cody so he hit the gym. And my! did his fitness instructor do a good job or what?

His transformation photos took the internet by storm and we bet even Jonah Hill was impressed.

“After the Gym I feel as strong as Charlie Sheens’ liver!” Matt once said.

Height: Matt stands at 5 feet 9 inch tall that is 1.75 m.

Matthew Timmons Girlfriend

Although a frequent Tweeter and Instagramer, Timmons gives little or nothing away when it comes to his romantic life. Interestingly, Timmons still keeps in touch with his Suite Life On Deck girlfriend Addison (Rachael Kathryn Bell) we can tell from the handful snaps of them on his Instagram page. However, it is unclear if the pair is dating in real life.

The couple dubbed Woodison reunited sometime in April 2017 and Matt did well to share a photo for the viewing pleasure of fans. Rachael is also all grown up now… Matt captioned the pic; “…Proof Woody & Addison were the hottest couple off Disney….let’s be honest…”

Lovely shoot with @abstractcharms and the all time 4eva bae @rachaelkathrynbell done by the amazingly sweet and talented (fellow vegan) @alivialatimer ✨ #woodyandaddisonforever share this to prove Addison & Woody ended up being the hottest couple off Disney..let’s be honest 😎🤓 A post shared by Matthew Timmons (@matttimmons) on Apr 25, 2017 at 7:55pm PDT

Matt posted this one in February 2016, referring to Racheal as one of his “most favorite and always flattering friends.”

For sure NOT my favorite or most flattering photo, but @rachaelkathrynbell is for sure one of my most favorite and always flattering friends! #WoodyandAddison #4eva 🍔🍭 A post shared by Matthew Timmons (@matttimmons) on Feb 16, 2016 at 4:55pm PST

The difference is so clear…

Catch up with him on Twitter and Instagram.