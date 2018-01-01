Advertisement

Recognized as one of the world’s highest-paid actors in 2017 by Forbes Magazine, Matt Damon is a household name in Hollywood and beyond. The star is an American actor, film producer, screenwriter as well as a philanthropist. He is notably one of the highest-grossing actors of all time with an estimated net worth that would have you doing a double take.

He has countless accolades and recognition, including an Academy Award from five nominations, two Golden Globe Awards from eight nominations, and has been nominated for two British Academy Film Awards and six Emmy Awards.

Matt Damon Wiki

Born on October 8, 1970, in Boston, Massachusetts, to Kent Damon, a stockbroker, realtor and tax preparer, and Nancy Carlsson-Paige, an early childhood education professor at Lesley University, Matt was one of the lucky kids who grew up in a stable community and was raised near actor Ben Affleck.

His parents got divorced when he was just two years old, and Matt and his brother returned with their mother from Newton (where they had moved to) to Cambridge, where they lived in a six-family communal house.

Read Also: Joey Lauren Adams Husband, Married, Net Worth, Children

He attended Cambridge Alternative School (now Graham and Parks) and continued to Cambridge Rindge and Latin School. While in high school, Matt performed as an actor in several school theater productions, even though Ben Affleck, his good friend and schoolmate, got the “biggest roles and longest speeches” at the time.





Matt gives credit to drama teacher, Gerry Speca, as an important artistic influence in his life. After high school, he attended Harvard University, where he was a member of the class of 1992. However, due to a role in the film Geronimo: An American Legend, he left before receiving his degree.

During his time at Harvard, he wrote an early treatment of the screenplay for Good Will Hunting as an exercise for an English class. He later received accolades including an Academy Award for the screenplay in 1998. The award was handed to him by Harvard alumnus Jack Lemmon, who had also been a member of Harvard’s Delphic Club alongside Matt.

A few years later, Matt became one of the most sought-after actors in the world, bagging major roles in hit movies. Some of his most popular roles include – as Jason Bourne in the Bourne franchise (2002–16) and as a con man in the Ocean‘s Trilogy (2001–07). He’s also acknowledged for his supporting role as the rugby player Francois Pienaar in Invictus (2009) and his leading role as an astronaut stranded on Mars in The Martian (2015), he scored Oscar nominations for Best Supporting Actor and Best Actor, respectively. The latter also won him a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor.

His portrayal of Scott Thorson in the biopic Behind the Candelabra (2013) also scored him Emmy Award nominations as well as for producing the reality series Project Greenlight. He received an Oscar nomination for producing Manchester by the Sea.

Acting is not Matt’s only forte as he has done voice-over works in both animated and documentary films and has established two production companies with Affleck. He has also been involved in charitable works including the ONE Campaign, H2O Africa Foundation, Feeding America and Water.org.

Matt Damon’s Family, Divorce, Brother

Matt has an older brother, Kyle who is a professional sculptor and artist. His family lived together in Newton until his parents got divorced in 1973 and went their separate ways. Subsequently, Matt and his brother moved with his mother to Cambridge where she single-handedly raised both boys.

Read Also: Kim Kardashian Age, House, First Boyfriend

Matt Damon’s Wife and Kids

The actor is married to Argentine Luciana Bozán Barroso, and they have three daughters together. The couple met in April 2003 while Matt was filming Stuck on You in Miami. They got engaged in September 2005 and tied the knot in a private civil ceremony on December 9, the same year at the Manhattan Marriage Bureau.

Their marriage is blessed with three daughters: Isabella Damon born in June 2006, Gia Zavala Damon, born in August 2008 and Stella Zavala Damon born in October 2010. He also has a stepdaughter, Alexia Barroso with Luciana Barroso born in 1998 from her previous marriage. Matt Damon and his family have lived in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles since 2012.

While there may be rumours about a looming divorce in Matt’s marriage, the couple seems to be going stronger than before. Apparently, his policy to always put his family first before filming is working out fine for him and his wife.

Matt Damon’s Height, Net Worth

Being an accomplished star in Hollywood comes with a fat cheque, hence, it’s no surprise that Matt’s estimated net worth is $160 million. In fact, he’s ranked among Forbes magazine’s most bankable stars and is one of the highest-paid actors of all time.

He stands tall at a height of 1.78 m.