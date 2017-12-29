Advertisement

Fans of the USA Network television series, White Collar are very much familiar with Matt Bomer, the guy who played the role of Neal Caffrey, the incredibly intelligent and multitalented con artists who supplied secrets to FBI Special Agent Peter Burke. It remains his longest-running TV show.

Bomer also has some big screen credits to his name, most notably Magic Mike (2012) and its sequel, Winter’s Tale (2014) and Nice Guy (2016). The Missouri-born and Houston-raised actor has snapped some coveted awards including the 2015 Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor – Series, Miniseries or Television Film for his role in The Normal Heart.

Matt Bomer – Is He Gay?

YES! Matt Bomer is gay. His sexuality was described in Hollywood as an open secret until in 2012 when he publicly confirmed his sexuality by acknowledging his longtime partner Simon Halls while receiving his Steve Chase Humanitarian Award.

Part of his acceptance speech said;

“I’d really especially like to thank my beautiful family: Simon, Kit, Walker, Henry. Thank you for teaching me what unconditional love is. You will always be my proudest accomplishment. God bless you.”

Speaking to OUT Magazine about how his husband’s outing made him feel, Simon Halls said;





“I was in the audience, and I didn’t think anything more than it was very sweet. I was proud that my husband was up there getting an award, and I was touched that he thanked us.”

Bomer told Details Magazine in 2014 that he had married Halls in 2011. He also told that source that there was a time he had romantic relationships with girls.

Read Also: Gabriel Macht Wife, Net Worth, Height, Married, Wife, Father, Family

“At that time, I was clueless and obviously in a different place in relation to my sexuality,” Bomer said referring to his time in high school. “I was in romantic relationships with girls—whatever that means at 14. And it completely rocked my world…It’s just an amazing call to arms.”

Bomer in 2014 spoke to OUT magazine about his wedding to Halls. He said;

“It was very chill. Very small — only our nearest and dearest. There’s a security, a validity of knowing that it’s legal. It’s hard to put into words. It’s just a feeling, I guess — something about saying vows in front the people around you who love and support you. I think it was good for our family.”

Matt Bomer Husband – Simon Halls

Bomer’s husband Simons Halls was born on January 12, 1964, and is of Canadian descent. He is a powerful man in Hollywood behind-the-scenes where he works as a publicist.

Halls graduated from the University of Southern California in 1985, per his LinkedIn profile. He attended Crescent School, Toronto. According to his USC Annenberg bio, Halls began his PR career at Warner Bros. His next job took him to Russia where he served as the PR manager for the country’s first ever McDonald’s Restaurant for two years before returning to the United States.

In the US, Halls quickly landed a job at BWR Public Relations as an account manager. At BWR, Halls managed the publicity campaigns of such stars as Sarah Jessica Parker, Annette Bening, Jude Law and more.

Halls alongside his partners formed boutique agency Huvane Baum Hall in 1995. The company quickly rose to become one of the most successful in Hollywood. Her success even attracted giants Madison Avenue. The company was in 2001 sold to the Interpublic Group.

Simons and his partners then merged their agency with PMK to form PMK/HBH Public Relations. He became the CEO of the new merger. Under Halls’ tutelage, the agency recorded an average annual revenue of $15 million. He managed the Oscar campaign for films like Gladiator, American Beauty, Hidden Dragon and more.

In 2010, Simon and his partners split from the merger and formed SLATE PR. The Agency now has over 450 clients including the likes of Ryan Murphy, Ridley Scott and more. SLATE has received at least 54 Academy Award and 200 Emmy nominations.

While sources have said that Simon met Matt while he worked as his PR manager, Matt has confirmed that Simon doesn’t manage his business interests.

Read Also: Rupert Evans Married, Wife, Gay, Dating, Girlfriend, Body, Family

In a 2015 interview with the Hollywood Reporter, he said;

“Like any partner in any relationship, I seek counsel, but I have my own publicist. We have three kids under age 10, so we don’t have time to talk about [work]. We’re more concerned with making sure lunches are made and everyone gets to school on time.”

Simon stands at 6 feet 2 inches (1.88 m) tall.

Matt Bomer Family, Kids

Matt and Simon have three sons together, all birthed via surrogacy. The first child, Kit was born in 2005. The other two are twins Walker and Henry born in 2008.

Matt Bomer Net Worth: $10 million

Matt Bomer Height: 5 feet 11.5 inches (1.82 m)