Mary Lee Harvey is the now infamous ex-wife of comedian and game show host, Steve Harvey. They had a child together – a boy in 1997 before they were divorced in 2005. She became more famous after accused her husband of infidelity and abuse as the court proceedings that following saw her lose her son’s custody to Steve.

Mary Lee Harvey Married

Mary Lee Harvey’s popularity is tied to one thing only – she was once married to popular American TV personality/ host, actor and comedian, Steve Harvey. Mary was the second wife of the ace comedian after he got separated from his first wife, Marcia Harvey. Their marriage was quite surprising and unexpected. They met in 1989 while he was working on a comedy show in Arlington, Texas. It was instant. They fell in love at the first sight and like most ‘love at first sight’ stories go, they dated for less than a year and decided to take their relationship a little further. They got married later in the same year.

Contrary to widespread belief at the time, they stuck together – at least for 17 years before they eventually broke up. Their 17-year stay together as a couple has been very laudable as many didn’t give them the chance. Their marriage stint, which eventually ended in a divorce in 2005 also produced a son named Wynton, who was born on July 18, 1997.

Mary Lee Harvey Husband

Mary Lee Harvey’s husband, Steve Harvey was born Broderick Stephen Harvey on January 17, 1957, in Welch, West Virginia. He is a dynamic on-the-screen personality. He is an author, a comedian, an actor, TV personality, a producer and also a radio host. His TV show, the Steve Harvey Show averaged a viewership of about 2.3 million. He is an award winner (5 Daytime Emmy Awards and 14 NAACP Image Awards) and also a Christian.

Before the fame, Steve Harvey has been a carpet cleaner, an insurance salesman, an amateur boxer, a mailman and an auto worker.

Steve Harvey has been married three times and has seven children (three of them are step children). From his first marriage to Marcia Harvey, he has twin daughters, Brandi and Karli, and a son. From his second marriage to Mary, Harvey has another son, Wynton. His third marriage to Marjorie Bridges meant he had to father her three children and raise them as his own.

Mary Lee Harvey Family/Kids

The only known child of Mary Lee Harvey is Wynton Harvey – a child she had with Steve Harvey before their divorce in 2005. There is no information about any other children with any other man/husband.

Mary Lee Harvey Divorce

The reason for the Mary Lee and Steve Harvey divorce in 2005 after their 17-year marriage was hinged on a number of factors. However, even though it was not pointed out explicitly what the actual reason is, the most prominent of them was the issue of infidelity (on Steve Harvey’s part). Mary accused him of infidelity with Marjorie Bridge, while being married to her. This accusation was also fuelled by the fact that he (Steve Harvey) started a romantic love affair and later married her (Marjorie Bridge) in June 2007, immediately after his divorce with Mary Lee Harvey.

Furthermore, Mary uploaded videos to YouTube stating the fact that asides abusing her mentally, as well as physically, Steve Harvey also cheated on her with Marjorie Bridge, who he was already married to at the time. But Steve wouldn’t let this pass as his public image was at stake. He, therefore, took legal action against his ex-wife and the court proved there was no evidence to back up Mary’s claim, hence, it was adjudged to be a false charge.

Another reason attributed to the messy divorce was the fact that Steve Harvey professional career grew astronomically and Mary could not really handle the celebrity status of her husband. After the divorce, the couple went into a custody battle over their 8-year-old son. The fight was won by Steve Harvey in 2011 after he submitted documents which revealed that Mary had sent the boy to him after the divorce, howbeit, Mary got three of Steve’s home as well as a welfare fee of $40,000 per month till 2009.

Mary Lee Harvey Jailed

As part of the divorce settlement, Mary was restricted from speaking publicly on issues regarding the divorce. However, she violated the gag order some years after the divorce and was arrested and consequently imprisoned for disobeying the court (contempt of court). She was released a year later in January and she had this to say:

“I didn’t violate any court orders. This is about ‘You’re not supposed to be talking to anybody about your divorce.’ That’s what they are saying. I’m like, This is America.”

Mary Lee Harvey Wiki/Bio/Age

Mary Lee Harvey was born Mary Shackelford. No other information is known regarding her growing up, parents, siblings, educational background, etc.

Mary Lee Harvey Career

There is no information regarding Mary Lee Harvey’s profession. As already mentioned above, she came to the lime light after her unsuccessful martial life with her spouse, Steve Harvey and her personal life seem to have disappeared after the divorce.