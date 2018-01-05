Advertisement

Since 1969 when Martin Sheen was first nominated for the Golden Globe Award as Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture – The Subject Was Rose – he has moved on to earn numerous nominations for his various television and movie roles.

While the American actor has received over 50 nominations for prestigious awards in the course of his professional acting career, he can brag about having won no fewer than 10 of these nominations. To the best of our knowledge, his most recent accolade was in 2007 when his portrayal of Ralph Greene in the biological film Talk to Me won him the Gotham Award for Best Ensemble Cast. The previous year (2006) being Oliver Queenan in the crime drama film directed by Martin Scorsese – The Departed – got him the Satellite Award for Best Cast.

Four years earlier, which was in 2002, Sheen bagged two Screen Actors Guild Award for playing President Josiah Bartlet in The West Wing, a political drama television series. He was honoured for his Outstanding Performance as both an Ensemble and Male Actor in a Drama Series. This was after he won the same award under the two categories the previous year (2001). Those weren’t the only awards he won in 2001, he also grabbed the ALMA Award for Outstanding Actor and the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Television Series. The awards were also for his role in The West Wing.

In 2000, The West Wing also won him the Satellite and Viewers for Quality Television awards under the Best Actor categories. Nonetheless, records have it that his first win was in 1981 when he won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Individual Achievement in Religious Programming. He again won the award for Children’s Programming CBS Schoolbreak Special; that was in 1986. In 1994, he also won the Primetime Emmy Award for being an Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series – Murphy Brown.

Martin Sheen Wiki, Family

From the foregoing, it’s easy for one to deduce that the actor is famous for being President Josiah Bartlet in The West Wing. However, he first came to limelight when he played Timmy Cleary in 1968’s The Subject Was Rose and grabbed the attention of those who were reluctant to acknowledge his acting prowess when he portrayed the Captain Benjamin leading role in 1979’s Apocalypse Now.





To be fair nonetheless, Martin Sheen’s successes as an actor can’t be tied to only one of his roles. He is phenomenal in portraying characters and acting is just his thing, it runs in his blood. This is even truer when one considers the fact that all of his children are actors.

Martain Sheen was born on the 3rd day of August 1940 as Ramon Antonio Gerardo Estevez in Dayton, Ohio. He is the seventh child of his parents’ twelve children, two of whom died at birth. While his dad, Francisco Estevez was from Spain and immigrated to America from Cuba to settle in the midwestern U.S. state, Ohio; his mum, Mary Ann Phalen was from Ireland.

Sheen decided to make acting his lifelong career after he graduated from high school. Irrespective of his father’s disapproval, he borrowed money from a parish priest and moved to New York to pursue his dreams. There, he did several menial jobs to support his acting lessons. As fate would have it, he participated in an audition held at a place he worked as a janitor. This won him his first professional acting role.

Martin Sheen’s Brother, Gay Vibes

One of Sheen’s brother, Joe Estevez is also an actor. While Sheen was filming Apocalypse Now, he suffered a heart attack and Joe had to stand in for him in several shots and voice-overs. When Sheen recovered from the attack, he stopped using drugs and reduced his intake of alcohol.

If anyone is wondering wheater Martain Sheen is gay, it’s probably because of his role as Robert Hanson in Netflix’s 2015 comedy-drama, Grace and Frankie or, his support of gay marriage, but the actor isn’t gay.

Martin Sheen’s Wife, Children, Sons

Sheen married his wife, Janet Sheen sometime in December 1961. Though this is unknown to most people, Sheen’s wife is also into acting. She is an actress and a producer.

As an actress, you will find her in 1983’s American-British television miniseries, Kennedy. While it is believed that she was an executive producer to the 2010 drama film The Way written and directed by her son, Emilio Estevez, it is known that she was an associate producer of 1989’s comedy film, Beverly Hills Brats.

Martin and Janet first met when she was studying art in New York’s New School for Social Research. Together, they had four children, three sons Charlie Sheen, Ramon Estevez and Emilio Estevez. Their fourth child and only daughter, Renee Estevez was born on the 2nd day of April 1976.