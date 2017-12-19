There are few billionaires that are admired for their cool-headedness in conducting their day-to-day activities the way Mark Cuban is being regarded. The avid business magnate is an entrepreneur of great influence in various enterprises and has always received warm approval for the passion he has for the businesses he does.

Mark Cuban is famous for starring as the President of the United States of America in the 2015 movie Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No! but is best known as the owner of NBA team the Dallas Mavericks.

In addition to that, he is the chairman and CEO of AXS tv, a co-owner of 2929 Entertainment and a respected investor of ABC’s popular reality show – Shark Tank. Mark’s fame grew in 2011 when he published an e-book that divulged to the world the secret of his successes in business and sports. It was titled How to Win at the Sport of Business.

For these reasons, Mark is often described as a fervent investor, television personality, and author. You will also find that he is been regarded as a philanthropist because of his involvement in several activities that promote the welfare of others.

Mark Cuban Wiki, Biography

As a steadfast investor in an ever-growing portfolio of businesses, Mark’s aptitude for business became apparent when he was only 12 years old. He was selling garbage bags door to door when it dawned on him that he is a natural businessman.

He once disclosed that the successes he has experienced in the various businesses he has engaged in were facilitated by his mastery of staying focus, believing and trusting in his ability and judgement. If you want a business advice from him, he would probably ask you to love what you do and know your business as much as possible. To him, it doesn’t matter how many times you fail. You only have to be right once to become an overnight success.





Mark Cuban was born on the 31st day of July 1958, Records have it that his place of birth was in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. While his father, Norton Cuban was an automobile upholsterer, his mum, Shirley was involved with different kind of jobs.

Cuban was brought up by his Jewish family in the suburb of Mount Lebanon. After he graduated from Indiana University, he created a computer consulting service called MicroSolution. He sold the company in 1990 to CompuServe. After some years (in 1995), he and Todd Wagner, his long-time friend founded an Internet radio company they named AudioNet, known as Broadcast.com and now part of Yahoo, Cuban and Wagner created AudioNet for streaming Basketball games audio broadcast. Four years later, they sold the Internet radio to Yahoo and pocketed $5.6 billion dollars.

Mark Cuban Height

The billionaire is 3 inches taller than 6 feet.

See Also – Alexis Knief Bio, Age, Married, Husband, Family, Wiki

Mark Cuban Net Worth

Though Mark has attained great heights in business, he still works hard and is persistently seeking out ways to improve all his companies.

Forbes listed his basketball team as one of the most valuable franchises in sports. This is only a portion of what constitutes Mark’s net worth. It is known that he has stakes in AXS tv, Landmark Theaters and Magnolia Pictures.

According to Forbes estimate, the value of Mark’s wealth is $3.3 billion.

Mark Cuban House

Mark bought a 23,700-square-foot, ten-bedroom house shortly after he sold Broadcast.com. From what we gathered, the house features five wet bars, a spa, sauna and a pool.

Mark Cuban Wife, Family, Kids

Cuban lives in Dallas with his family. He is married to Tiffany Stewart who was born to middle-class parents. Tiffany worked as an advertising executive until she married Cuban.

They first met in a Gym in Dallas, Texas; that was in 1997. Although Tiffany is 14 years younger than Cuban, they couldn’t help falling in love with each other. They dated for 5 years and, as their love blossomed, they decided to become life partners. Cuban eventually married his wife on the 21st day of September 2002.

One would have thought that the marriage ceremony would be elegant and stylishly luxurious. Cuban had all the money to make this happen. The couple however settled for having a simple and low-key wedding which was attended by just 20 of their close family and friends. The event happened on a beach in Barbados.

Mark Cuban Kids

Mark and Tiffany have two daughters (Alexis and Alyssa) and a son named Jake. While their first child, Alexis was born in 2003, the second, Alyssa was born in 2007 and their third and only son, in 2010.