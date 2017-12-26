Advertisement

If you are familiar with the Batman series, then you’d believe it when I say that Mark Boone Junior has truly made a mark in the sands of time. He is a prominent character in the film industry. He has starred in several high profile movies and television series.

Let’s have a look at his biography, career, achievements, and other interesting facts about the movie icon.

Mark Boone’s Bio

The Sons of Anarchy star Mark Boone Junior is an American actor and producer. He was born on March 17, 1955 in Cincinnati, Ohio, USA as Mark Heidrich. His mother Ginny, was a retired teacher, and his father Bob Heidrich, was a former construction consultant. He is of German, Scottish, and English descent.

Boone Junior grew up on Chicago’s North Shore and he attended the University of Vermont. While at the University, he played on the school’s men soccer team.

Career

After college, Boone moved to New York where he started his career. At first he was performing stand-up comedy with his long-time friend Steve Buscemi. His stage surname, Boone, is also his nickname; he chose it from a New York City war memorial.

Boone, however, started his movie career when he starred on the movie Seven where he played the role of a corrupt policeman. He also played the role of a corrupt Detective Flass in Batman Begins.





He had played a small role in Armageddon and in an episode of the HBO prison drama series Oz. In 1984, he had acted in The Way It Is by Eric Mitchell, which included actors Steve Buscemi and Rockets Redglare. He has also appeared in some of Buscemi’s directorial work, including Trees Lounge and as “Evil” in Lonesome Jim.

One of his best known roles has come as Robert “Bobby” Munson in the FX television series Sons of Anarchy which aired since 2008.

At the 2013 Abu Dhabi Film Festival, while promoting the festival opener “Life of Crime” he stated that while he is not much of a comic book reader, he is proud of “Batman Begins”, and that he appreciates them when they are done well. Daniel Schechter, director of “Life of Crime,” is a huge fan of “Batman Begins.”

Filmography

Boone has starred in the movies like Of Mice and Men, Geronimo: An American Legend, The Quick and the Dead, Last of the Dogmen, Se7en, The Game, Hack, Armageddon, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, The Thin Red Line, The General’s Daughter, Memento, Get Carter, 2 Fast 2 Furious, 30 Days of Night, Halloween II, and Fully Loaded.

Boone won a Dahlonega International Film Festival Award for Feature Film: Best Supporting Actor for Greasewood Flat in 2003. He is scheduled to appear in the upcoming films Helicopter Mom, White Widow, Casual Encounters, American Romance, Django Lives!, and Six Gun Dead.

Throughout his career, Boone has performed in over 70 movies and he has been a consistent figure in the film industry.

Mark Boone’s Personal Life: Wife, Married, Kids, Family

Mark Boone Junior is someone who enjoys privacy and he has kept his personal life in his secret box which hasn’t found by any kind of sources. He hasn’t mixed his professional life and personal life and has kept a low profile.

Boone Junior prefers people focusing on his work rather than personal life. He hasn’t made any mention of his personal affairs publicly. There is no record of his marriage and divorce up till now. More so, he has not clarified if he is actually married, or just having an affair, or even who his girlfriend is right now. Since he is so tight-lipped about his personal life, it is not clear if Boone has had kids yet but he is sure living a very comfortable lifestyle.

He is currently focusing on his work and it seems like he doesn’t have time for love affairs. According to the records, he is possibly single at the present time.

Mark Boone Junior’s Net Worth

The Batman Begins star has been consistent and outstanding throughout his career. He has starred in more than 70 movies and he has made a lot of money through his talent and his skill. He is currently enjoying an estimated net worth of $5 million.

Personal Quotes

“I’m a big singer. I really love it.”

“I started riding bikes when I was really young, but I stopped when I was 19 because my mother asked me to, so I stopped riding for 35 years and now I’m just addicted. It is my only addiction.”

Other Interesting Facts about Mark Boone Junior

