Marjorie Bridges-Woods is famous for being the third wife of ace American comedian Steve Harvey. Amazingly, Steve Harvey also happens to be her third husband as she previously walked the aisle twice before tying the knot with Harvey in 2007. Woods who is a fashion mogul has slowly attracted attention over the years and is know somewhat of an Instagram star with over 1.6 million followers. Follow us as we explore facts about her professional and personal life.

Marjorie Bridges-Woods Wiki/Bio/Age

Marjorie was born on 10 October 1974 in the United States as Marjorie Bridges. Her other surname “Woods” was gotten from one of her marriages. Though not much about Marjorie’s early life is available to the public, it has been discovered that her mother is named Doris Bridges. Being born in 1974, she is 17 years younger than her hubby Steve Harvey who was born in 1957.

Her 2007 marriage to Harvey no doubt made her a celebrity as many fans of the comedian became more interested in her, making it her first taste of stardom.

While the details of her early life are concealed from the public, her recent activities are open for all to see. Marjorie who is a fashion aficionado runs her own fashion blog named theladylovescouture.com.

On the blog, Mrs Harvey spices up her fashion talk with etiquette and sometimes, talks about food. The bio section of the blog reads: “the site chronicles her exciting fashion excursions as well as provides exclusive tips for living lavishly on any budget!”





Just in case you were wondering, her favorite fashion city is Paris.

Marjorie Bridges-Woods Net Worth

Getting married to a man who is worth over $100 million certainly upgrades your financial status. However, Marjorie isn’t one to sit at home while she lets her husband do all the work and lavish the millions on her.

In addition to her fashion blog, Marjorie owns her own handbag brand called, what else? MH (Marjorie Harvey) Handbags. The handbags which are sold on her fashion blog are quite affordable. Marjorie’s goal is to teach you how to look expensive without breaking the bank. That said, it isn’t known how much her personal net worth is separated from that of her multi-millionaire husband.

Marjorie Bridges-Woods Husbands

Details about Majorie’s first two husbands are not really known to the public. However, there have been rumors swirling online that they were both notorious Memphis drug dealers. As the rumor goes, Marjorie’s first husband was sentenced to life imprisonment, after which she divorced him and married a certain Darnell Woods supposedly her first husband’s cousin, who was also indicted on drug charges. However, HL, cannot confirm these rumors, so we’d just call them what they are… RUMORS!

Before becoming Mrs Harvey in 2007, Marjorie was in an off-on relationship with Harvey for a while. During Harvey’s divorce from his second wife Mary, there were reports that Harvey had cheated on her with Marjorie, however, it was later proven to be false.

Steve Harvey has revealed he fell in love with Marjorie from the moment he saw her. Wishing her a happy mother’s day in 2017, Harvey gushed; “From the moment I saw you, when you walked into that comedy club that night, and the first thing I said to you ever was ‘I don’t know who you are, lady. But I’m gonna marry you one day.’”

The pair quickly became a power couple, turning heads with their fashionable outfits almost at every event they attend. They’ve never had a fashion fail. People even once named them their Low-Key Style Stars of Fashion Week.

Marjorie Bridges-Woods Children

Marjorie had three children from her first two marriages to the alleged drug dealers. They include two daughters; Lori and Morgan and a son named Jason. Upon their mother’s marriage to Steve Harvey, all of Marjorie’s kids adopted the surname Harvey. Her first daughter Morgan is married to Kareem Hawthorne and they both have a child together, making Marjorie a grandmother.

Marjorie’s first daughter Morgan owns a food blog called Give Me Some Mo.

On the other hand, Steve Harvey had 4 children from his first two marriages, including twin daughters Karli and Brandi from his first marriage and sons Broderick Steve Jr., and Wynton from his second marriage to Mary.

Marjorie now serves as the step-mother of all 4 children, making her a mother of 7 children from a blended family. The couple spoke to People in May 2016 about their blended family.