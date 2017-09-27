You don’t need to know a million movies before you will know Marisa Ramirez. She is more popular with soap operas, even though she has also appeared in a number of great films.

Apart from acting, Marisa has also been an international model and a TV host.

Marisa Ramirez Wiki/Bio

It was as Marisa Maguire Ramirez that Marisa Ramirez was born on September 15, 1977, in Los Angeles, California, in the United States. It was in Los Angeles that she was raised.

For her education, the actress attended All Saints Catholic School and after she graduated, she moved to Alhambra, California where she attended Ramona Convent Secondary School.

Although she was a shy girl, Marisa got the opportunity to kick-start her career when she was only 13. At that age, she began with a modeling agency in her native home of Los Angeles.

Before the age of 20, Marisa had already gone international with her modeling career and she had already visited many parts of the world including Hong Kong, Australia, Singapore, South Africa, and Italy.

With her success in modeling, Marisa didn’t find it any hard to transition to acting. She began with featuring in different TV shows including an episode of USA High in 1998. Next, she acted in Roswell (1999), then Senseless Acts of Video (2000), and Port Charles (2000-2002). Her most popular appearances are in Spartacus: Gods of the Arena (2011) and Blue Bloods in which she acted Detective Maria Baez.

She has also appeared in different movies including All Souls Day, Columbia Ave, The Funeral Planner, Contract, and The Expendables. The model has made guest appearances in other shows such as Days of Our Lives and The Bold and the Beautiful.

Marisa was also a part of some music videos including the video of As Long As You Love Me by Backstreet Boys, and Jordan Knight’s video Give It To You.

For her acting, Marisa has been nominated for two awards; ALMA and NAACP Awards. This came for her role in General Hospital.

Marisa Ramirez Married/Husband, Daughter

A very beautiful woman who can hardly remember when she was not in the spotlight, Marisa Ramirez was married in 2002 to Nathan Lavezoli. The marriage between the two survived for close to 10 years before it finally crashed in 2011 when she divorced her husband. The reason for the divorce is still not known to the public.

Since the divorce, it has remained unknown who the gorgeous actress has been dating. Therefore it came as a big surprise to many when she announced in 2016 that she was pregnant.

On May 29, 2016, Marisa Ramirez gave birth to a daughter, Violet Rae. The Blue Bloods actress who was 38 at the time, has still kept it in the dark as to who the father of Violet is.

On May 29, 2016, Marisa Ramirez gave birth to a daughter, Violet Rae. The Blue Bloods actress who was 38 at the time, has still kept it in the dark as to who the father of Violet is.

The only thing she let out was something to suggest that the pregnancy was not planned. She told People that the pregnancy was a surprise to her and “Some mornings I wake up and forget I’m pregnant! It just seems like it was meant to be — a happy surprise.”

She also acknowledged fellow Blue Bloods when she said: “It gives me such a warm and fuzzy feeling knowing that my Blue Bloods family is there to help me transition into this new chapter of my life.”

Marisa Ramirez Body measurement

A model who has made it far even at a very young age, Marisa is a very beautiful woman with the right nice body shape and build.

The model and actress has a height of 5′ 6″ (1.68 m), and she weighs 119 lbs (54 kg). Her breast size is 34A, while her Breasts-Waist-Hips is 35-24-36 inches (86-61-91 cm).

Marisa Ramirez Net Worth

Having been a part of many things including as an actress and a model who has been on the cover of different magazines and has been a part of many commercials including that of Coca-Cola and Special K, it will not be wrong to believe that she has a very good net worth.

That is indeed true, except if you do not consider that $3 million as good enough. Her highest earning in a movie was in The Quickening when she grossed in up to $ 250,000.