Maribeth Monroe is an American veteran actress, writer and comedian best known for Comedy Central TV series Workaholics. Launching her career in the late 1990s, Monroe has been a round for a long time.

She began her career as a stand-up act before branching out to acting. Some of her other notable roles include HBO’s The Brink, and 2010’s romantic comedy The Back-up Plan and Keeping Up with the Joneses (2016). She has also made guest appearances in a number of TV shows including Modern Family, Hannah Montana, and more.

Maribeth Monroe Bio

Maribeth Monroe was born on March 25, 1978, in Fraser, Michigan, U.S. She began her career as a stand-up comedian with the Detroit and Chicago branches of the famous Second City Comedy troupe. In 1998, she began her acting career, making her debut in the feature film “All of It”.

Two years later in 2000, she portrayed Claudia in “Garage: A Rock Saga.” Her subsequent movies would include Down Into Happiness (2003) where she played Molly, and I Want Someone to Eat Cheese With (2006).

Monroe got her first big break when she landed the recurring role in TV comedy series “Thank God You’re Here.” The NBC show was based on an Australian movie of the same name. Monroe appeared in 7 episodes before landing a regular guest appearance in “According to Jim.”

Monroe appeared in Mick Napier-directed revue “Red Scare” in Second City Theatre in Chicago, Illinois. For her role of “Sassy Gay Friend”, she was nominated for a 2005 Joseph Jefferson Award for Actress.

Monroe had guest appearances in Chocolate News, Hannah Montana, Good Luck Charlie, and Krog, before getting her next major recurring role in Cowgirl Up where she portrayed Meredith. Her next TV series gig was in Workaholics which also became one of the biggest of her career. Monroe played Alice Murphy. Watch her talk about the role in her interview with Young Hollywood…

Workaholics ended in March 2017 after 7 seasons and 86 episodes. Out of that lot, Monroe starred in 53 episodes. It is no doubt her most successful gig. Her incredible portrayal of her role opened the doors to more big screen gigs, which she took in between filming Workaholics. Notable among those gigs include; Chronic (2015), Keeping Up with the Joneses (2016), Downsizing (20170 and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) which also stars Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson.

Monroe appears to love the small screen gigs more. Some of her most recent small screen gigs include The Brink, The Good Place, and Bajillion Dollar Propertie$.

In addition to acting, Monroe, like most other Hollywood actresses, mints from doing commercials. She has appeared in commercials for the restaurant industry, Applebee’s, La Quinta Inns & Suites and New York based financial services company, E-Trade.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Monroe has been able to amass a net worth of $500,000.

Maribeth Monroe Married/Husband/Boyfriend

Maribeth is incredibly secretive about her personal life. Almost no information is publicly available on her romantic life. That is quite frustrating as her fans are keen on knowing what goes on in her life when the cameras are not rolling.

As of 2017, Monroe doesn’t own an Instagram account. However, she maintains a high level of activity on Twitter where she has over 37,000 followers.

Atypical of comedians, Monroe often takes to her Twitter account to joke about a lot of things, which makes it difficult to tell when she is actually telling the truth.

Sometime in 2013 and 2015, she Tweeted about having a boyfriend, but all appears that the comedian was only showing fans her comic side and nothing more…

I asked my boyfriend if there was any Indian food left. He said there was “Naan”. — Maribeth Monroe (@MaribethMonroe) June 1, 2013

My boyfriend just told me that Kanye’s new record came out. I told him I thought “record” was a weird name for a little girl. — Maribeth Monroe (@MaribethMonroe) June 18, 2013

In 2015, she hinted about having a husband. Could Monroe be married to some unpopular guy or was it just a joke? Well, let’s just say she enjoys watching us all guess and speculate about it…

My husband might not be watching porn right. pic.twitter.com/wd2DNXWCFi — Maribeth Monroe (@MaribethMonroe) November 2, 2015

Maribeth Monroe Body Measurements

Maribeth Monroe stands at 5′ 5″ tall which is equivalent to 1.67 m.