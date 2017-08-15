Maria Molina loves to see the power of Mother Nature. She loves storms and, is very passionate about science, education and communication. Her interest in weather as a meteorologist has been traced to her early life in South Florida.

Molina was just 5-years-old when Hurrican Andrew, a Category 5 Atlantic hurricane struck the state of Florida. Hurrican Andrew is regarded as the most destructive to hit the state and the 1992 event scared the shit out of Molina but ultimately, laid the foundation of her passion in nature and career choice.

Maria Molina would later confirm this when she left her job as an on-air meteorologist for Fox News Channel in New York City to get a PhD from the Earth and Ecosystem Science Program at Central Michigan University.

“I was completely terrified by the storm … It was one of the toughest experiences I’ve been through. It was a very scary storm in terms of the wind, and it really showed me the power of Mother Nature … I also wanted to learn about storms, and that led me down a path into meteorology and the sciences. (Also), I … wanted to communicate the dangers of storms and that also led me to a path in media,” she divulged.

Maria Molina believes education will help her understand the power behind storms and how to better forecast them. That’s why she decided to get a PhD in the field.

She currently works as a Freelance TV Meteorologist with FOX Television Stations in Greater Detroit Area.

Maria Molina Wiki

The meteorologist was born on 7th April 1987. Although she was born in the largest country in the Central American isthmus – Nicaragua, Maria grew up in South Florida.

After High School, Maria attended Florida State University between 2005 and 2008. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science (BS) in Meteorology. From 2012 to 2015, she studied to earn her Master of Arts (MA) in Climate and Society at the Columbia University in the City of New York. And, is currently working for her Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Earth and Ecosystem Science at the Central Michigan University.

Maria Molina Career

Before Maria Molina joined Fox News Channel in October 2010, she was a 7th Grade Earth and Space Science teacher at North Broward Academy of Excellence in Fort Lauderdale Area, Miami. That was from August 2008 to July 2009.

Afterwards, she worked as a TV Meteorologist for AccuWeather and eventually joined Fox News Channel.

With Fox, she served as a national weather forecast for different news programmes of the establishment. While Maria also did radio reports for Fox News Radio, she equally handled news and entertainment reports online for Fox News Latino.

Maria Molina Married/Wedding

Maria Molina met Reed Timmer in 2004 while she was covering a tornado in Mayflower, Arkansas. Timmer is a storm chaser working with AccuWeather.

Maria and Reed Timmer got engaged in the same year while they were storm chasing. According to Maria, Timmer wanted to capture his proposal with a tornado in the background. His friend was to take the snapshots but the tornado refused to show up.

He got what he wanted when they got married on 26th December 2015. The wedding happened in Nicaragua at Masaya Volcano National Park. Yeah, they married at the rim of an active volcano.

JUST MARRIED! photos from our wedding at the rim of active Masaya Volcano, including glow of magma. @ScienceByMaria pic.twitter.com/6PE5y3qIKD — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) December 28, 2015

Commenting on the venue of their wedding, Timmer said:

“Maria was born in Nicaragua and has a ton of family down there, and Masaya Volcano National Park is her favourite place in the world…

“Since we were brought together through a shared passion for extreme weather and nature, we agreed it was the perfect spot to get married.”

Maria Molina Salary

It’d be inaccurate to quote a figure as Maria Molina Salary. She’s is as of 2017 engaged with getting her PhD and only works as a Freelance TV Meteorologist.

While it’d be more accurate to specify that what she earns is unknown, it has been estimated that her net worth isn’t lesser than $2 million.

Maria Molina Body Measurements

Maria Molina Timmer is undeniably pretty. The good looking Meteorologist is 5ft 6in tall, her body measurements are 34-24-33 and she weighs 48kg.