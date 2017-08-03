Margarita Levieva is a Russian American actress best known for playing fake Amanda Clarke/real Emily Thorne on Revenge. She is also popular for the role of Gina Zanetakos in NBC’s The Blacklist. On the big screen, she has had roles in The Invisible, Adventureland, and Spread.

Here is a look at her background history, and some lesser known facts about her.

Margarita Levieva Wiki

Margarita Vladimirovna Levieva was born on February 9, 1980, as a twin in Leningrad, Russian SFSR, Soviet Union (now Saint Petersburg, Russian Federation). She was raised by Jewish parents.

At the early age of three, Margarita began training in rhythmic gymnastics. Later in life, Margarita revealed that her family grew up poor. “I grew up in communist Russia where we didn’t have anything….” she revealed.

When she was 11 years old, Margarita and her family relocated to Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn in New York City.

Upon reaching America, Margarita continued training as a gymnast for a number of years while attending high school in Secaucus, New Jersey. She became a regionally successful gymnast, however, due to being an undocumented immigrant, she was unable to compete at the national level.

Read Also: Natalie Portman’s Husband And Baby

Margarita enrolled at New York University from where she graduated with a degree in economics. While in college, she worked as a fashion buyer and began pursuing her interest in acting.

Margarita was accepted into Meisner Training Program at the William Esper Studio where she honed her acting skills. Like most upcoming actresses, Margarita began by doing commercials. Her first commercial was for a Samsung cell phone and was made as a mini-movie.

Her acting career officially started in 2004 when she starred in a short film Billy’s Choice. In 2005, she made a guest appearance in an episode of Law & Order: Trial by Jury playing the role of Stephanie Davis.

By 2005, she had made enough wave to attract the attention of New York Magazine which listed her among their 50 Most Beautiful People in New York. Margarita’s first main TV role came in Fox’s Vanished, however, the series was cancelled after its first season.

She got a recurring role in How to Make It in America and then Revenge. Some of her The Lincoln Lawyer, (2011), The Stand Up (2011), For Ellen (2-12), Knights of Badassdom (2013), The Loft (2014) Sleeping with Other People (2015), and L.A. Times (2017).

Read Also: Jennifer Aniston’s Kids, Husband, Boyfriend And Dad

Margarita Levieva Dating, Married, Divorce

Margarita was romantically linked with War of the Worlds actor Justin Chatwin in 2007. However, the rumors settled almost after they began and neither of them has since confirmed ever being together.

It was very quiet from Margarita relationship speaking until in 2014 when she began dating her Spread costar and Captain America villain Sebastian Stan.

The love birds took to Instagram to share posts of themselves with sweet captions.

In March 2015 Daily Mail cameras caught the Russian-American and her Romanian-American beau making out on the streets of New York after an afternoon of shopping.

At the start of their romance, sources told US Weekly;

“They’ve been friends for awhile. They’re having fun together and seeing where it goes. They’re both very art-minded and thoughtful people.”

However, from early 2016, things became very quiet from the two, the social media postings seemed to have stopped. Also, they were not spotted in public, talk more of a PDA. This has left a question mark in the status of their relationship with fans left to mere speculations.

In September 2016, Margarita was spotted going for a late night walk with her long-time friend Joshua Jackson and fans couldn’t help but wonder if the pair were dating.

Jackson, at the time, was single as he had broken up with his longtime girlfriend Diane Kruger in July of 2016. Maybe it was just a friendly walk and maybe Margarita is still with Stan, or maybe not…

Unfortunately, there are not enough facts to ascertain Margarita’s relationship status. One thing is for sure, as of 2017, Margarita has never been married.

Catch up with her on Instagram, she just might unveil her new boo…

Read Also: Jennifer Lawrence Feet, Shoe Size And Shoe Collection

Margarita Levieva Body Measurements

Height: 5′ 6″ (1.68 m)

Weight in Kilograms: 52kg (115lbs)

Body Measurement and Size: 30-23-32

Bra Size: 30B

Eye Color: Light Brown

Hair Color: Brown