This individual is so well-rounded that we could not resist the urge to do a piece on him. He is a Lebanese-born American businessman, investor, television personality, and philanthropist. This combination is so interesting that we just have to check out the topic of Marcus Lemonis wife, married, house and his family. It will prove to be as riveting as these type of topics can be, so sit tight as we get started on the topic of Marcus Lemonis wife.

Marcus Lemonis Wife/Married

It is quite evident that there isn’t a woman who bears the title of Marcus Lemonis wife just yet, but he sure as hell is on his way there. Though he is quite the high profile person, he tries his best to keep his personal life under lock and key. As usual, a little bit of information about him and his lady friend has slipped through the cracks and that is what we are here to tell you today.

Up until 2015, he seemed to be as mysterious as can be, but he soon began to show up to events with another popular personality on his arm. Her name is Bethenny Frankel and you might recognize her from The Real Housewives of New York City, but there is so much more to this accomplished lady and we are about to find that out.

Bear in mind that this lady has had quite the dramatic life; she was born November 4, 1970, and she is the only child of Robert J. Frankel, a horse trainer, and Bernadette Birk, an interior designer. When she was just 5 her parents got divorced and as a result, her childhood was quite turbulent; some may say that this caused her to have quite the turbulent love life.

This is because Bethenny has been married and divorced twice. Frankel married entertainment industry executive Peter Sussman in 1996 and divorced him in 1997. She then went on to marry pharmaceutical sales executive Jason Hoppy in March 2010, and gave birth to a daughter, Bryn, in May of the same year. Frankel separated from Hoppy in December 2012 and filed for divorce in January 2013. A custody agreement was finalized in June 2014, but property division negotiations were still ongoing.

The divorce was made final in 2016, but it is obvious that during the period of separation she met someone. We do not know for sure if she is about to become Marcus Lemonis wife anytime soon, but we do know that they make a good couple and we hope to see better things for them in the future. On that note, we have come to the end of the topic Marcus Lemonis wife.

Marcus Lemonis House/Family

There is not much information out there on this topic apart from the fact that he has a house in Montecito, California. There is no doubt that it is not his only property and that is as luxurious as can be. After all, the star has an estimated net worth of $2 billion.

He owes this huge net worth, we could say, to his adoptive parents, who taught him that if he wants something, he has to earn it. He was quite the industrious youngster and at the age of 12, he already had his own business; a lawn mowing service. His plan was to use whatever he earned from that to open a candy store. We can agree that since then he has done quite well for himself.

Currently, a great part of his net worth is generated from Camping World and Good Sam Enterprises, as well as CNBC’s ‘The Profit’, which Lemonis hosts. So far, the businessman has invested more than $23 million in the show, guiding small businesses towards success. He has certainly attained quite a commendable height.

He originally comes from Lebanon, Beirut and was born during the time of foreign invasions and civil war. When he was just 9 months, Marcus was adopted by a Greek couple who were living in Miami, Florida. They are definitely a big part of his success story. On that note, we have finally come to the end of the topic Marcus Lemonis wife, married, house and his family. In the event that there is more, you shall be the first to know.