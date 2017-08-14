A lot of things are known about Steve Harvey, even things that are not too significant. For instance, it’s known to many that Steve’s mum, a Sunday School teacher always told him “You are blessed to be a blessing.”

While it’s a common knowledge that Harvey’s mum taught him the importance of having a relationship with God, and being grateful, people are familiar with the story about his coal miner-hard working dad who taught him the value of good work, how to be a man and accomplish one’s mission.

We know Steve was born as Broderick Stephen Harvey on the 17th day of January 1975; that he’s a comedian, television host, producer, radio personality, actor, and author. We are familiar with “The Steve Harvey Morning Show”, the “Steve Harvey talk show”, “Family Feud”, “Little Big Shot” and the book Mr Harvery published in March 2009 – “Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man”.

But, almost nothing is known about Steve’s first wife, Marcia Harvey. What’s known to most is: Steve and Marcia got married in 1980, divorced in 1994 but had twin daughters (Brandi, Karli) and a son (Broderick Steven, Jr).

Apart from that, very little is known about Steve Harvey’s first love, Marcia Harvey.

Marcia Harvey Wiki

Severally, it has been suggested that many people wouldn’t have been interested in knowing Marcia if she wasn’t married to Steve Harvey. The suggesters would contend that that’s why most of the things known about her are Steve-related.

Though the suggestions are not completely baseless, Marcia had a life before she got involved with Steve and, has fared well since she decided to part ways with the American comedian.

From what we gathered, Marcia Harvey was born on the 22nd day of January 1955 in the United States of America. She grew up with her African-American family and worked at a department store company in North America.

In April 2011, it circulated that Marcia Harvey is a poet. She reportedly published a collection of poems titled “MARCIA: Eyes to the Soul”. It is said that Marcia gave insight to her relationship with Steve through the poems.

Many believed Marcia Harvey wrote the poems to express her trials, expectations, disappointments, success and joy. She talked about a journey of further exploration, growing up, finding and losing love, self-awareness, and discovering a relationship with Jesus Christ.

But then, it can’t be authenticated that the author of “Eyes to the Soul” – Marcia Harvey also known as Marcia Moore is Steve Harvey’s first wife. They are likely two different individuals.

Marcia Harvey (the poet) has been writing since the age of twelve. She has a B.S. in Chemistry with a work background in Clinical Research, Quality Assurance, Assistant Management and Forensic Science.

Marcia Harvey Married/Husband/Divorce

You already know that Marcia Harvey was married to Steve Harvey from 1980 to 1994. Together, they had twin daughters and a son.

Reports have it that Marcia and Steve started falling out of love with each other when Steve decided to abandon his work as an insurance salesman to become a full-fledged comedian. That was after he won a $50 first prize during his first performance as a comedian.

Steve left his job and Marcia wasn’t happy with the move. He would later struggle to make a living out of his new profession, and what he had with Marcia would deteriorate. Ultimately, Marcia and Steve decided to stay apart. They eventually made their separation official in 1994.

Steve would later disclose that his relationship with his twin daughters also deteriorated. Nonetheless, the sisters grew older and understood why their dad left their mum to pursue his dreams.

“I’m married, I have twins. I’m supposed to provide for them, but I had to take this chance … Years later they said to me, ‘Dad, we didn’t understand why you left us, but we know now you had to go. You didn’t just belong to us. You belonged to the world’,” Steve remarked.

Marcia Harvey is also a grandmother. One of the daughters she had with Steve – Karli – married Ben Raymond in 2015. Karli and Ben became parents in June 2016 making Marcia a grandmother.

It’s said that Marcia is currently married to Larry Greene. But again, there are no unquestionable shreds of evidence to the said marriage between Marcia and Larry.

Marcia Harvey Body Measurements

From the foregoing, it’s obvious that Marcia Harvey has been living a very private life. It’d be dishonest to quote figures and claim they are Marcia Harvey’s body measurements. Nevertheless, Marcia is tall and her physique is appealing.