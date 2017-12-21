Marcellus Wiley is a retired professional footballer who had his best years playing for the Buffalo Bills and the San Diego Chargers. Post-NFL, Wiley became a sports commentator for the ESPN where he has co-hosted programs such as Mike and Mike in the Morning, SportsNation and more.

Marcellus Wiley Wife/Married

Wiley is happily married to the very beautiful Annemarie Wiley. The couple tied the knot in June 2014 after several years of being together. They got engaged in September 2012. Wiley’s wife Annemarie isn’t a celebrity, thus not very much information on her is available for public consumption.

According to her Facebook page, Annemarie is a Nurse Anesthetist who began working at Keck Medicine of USC, San Pablo Los Angeles in 2013. She is a native of Abbotsford, British Columbia.

It isn’t known to the public when Wiley began dating Annemarie, however, a trip to Wiley’s social media accounts shows that the former defensive end is incredibly proud of his beautiful wife.

Here are some sweet posts he’s made about her;

#TBT with my beautiful wife at the Islands of Loreto. Look at those tan lines! #DatDude #WhatMattersMost pic.twitter.com/CR2KUNNN92 — Marcellus Wiley (@marcelluswiley) July 9, 2015

#WCW goes to my beautiful wife. Thanks for always putting up with my crazy antics! #WhatMattersMost pic.twitter.com/xvLvPLJtfJ — Marcellus Wiley (@marcelluswiley) June 3, 2015

My love of my life AnneMarie Wiley #NationalSpousesDay pic.twitter.com/fmAhF3nJ0w — Marcellus Wiley (@marcelluswiley) January 26, 2017

Mrs Wiley seems to be an amazing cook;





Look at these beauties my wife whipped up to celebrate me coming back home! After 6 months of being Vegan, Vegetarian, & Pescatarian 🤨I’m baaaaack! Look at these 10 chicken tacos w/ketchup on them! 😛 #noketchupnotataco #gottiredofallthemcarbs #wasnthardtho pic.twitter.com/USLedRhUSX — Marcellus Wiley (@marcelluswiley) December 20, 2017

Marcellus Wiley Daughter

Wiley has a daughter named Morocca Alise Wiley who was born in 1999, about two years after Wiley had begun his professional football career. Marcellus once posted a photo of his daughter wearing a UCONN jersey and it appears that the little cutey studies at the University of Connecticut.

It’s good to see that Wiley passed on his athletic genes to his daughter which judging from the photo above is already an active athlete, running long distance in college.

In addition to his daughter, Wiley has another kid, a son named Marcellus Wiley, Jr. who was born in 2015. Wiley seems to be incredibly fond of his mini-me as he thoroughly flaunts him on social media.

Family! ❤️ ➡️Swipe⬅️ #weekend A post shared by Marcellus Wiley (@marcelluswiley) on Oct 2, 2017 at 4:43pm PDT

Da Wiley Fam! ✌🏿😄😎❤️😁🙏🏿 A post shared by Marcellus Wiley (@marcelluswiley) on Jul 29, 2017 at 9:23am PDT

Marcellus Wiley Wiki

Wiley was born as Marcellus Vernon Wiley Sr. on November 30, 1974, in Compton, California. He attended Saint Monica Catholic High School in Santa Monica, California where he played football and participated in track and field events. However, he was more successful at football. Wiley was an All-Conference pick.

Wiley’s love for sports didn’t get in the way of his academics as he was named the school’s Valedictorian. He was also a member of the National Honor Society.

After high school, Wiley proceeded to Columbia University where he played for the Lions as a tailback, defensive end, and kick returner. Wiley was an All-Ivy League pick and a first-team All-American. He graduated with a sociology degree in 1997.

He was selected by the Buffalo Bills with the 22nd pick of the second round of the 1997 NFL Draft. After four years with the Bills, Wiley joined the San Diego Chargers in 2001, that same year, he was voted to the AFC Pro Bowl team.

Wiley played for the Dallas Cowboys for one season in 2004 before transferring to Jacksonville Jaguars where he ended his career in 2006.

Net Worth

Wiley earned millions of dollars from his ten-year NFL career. In 2001, his deal with the Chargers, per ESPN was said to be worth $40 million for 6 years, however, Wiley stayed with the Chargers for just two seasons. In 2004, Wiley joined his father’s favorite team Dallas Cowboys in a 4-year contract worth $16 million including a $4.5 million signing bonus. His base salary on the contract was $660,000 with the capacity to rise to $2 million a year later in 2005.

Calculating those numbers, Wiley had a good time in the NFL. It is not known how much he earns from his post-NFL job as a sports analyst. However, his net worth is estimated to be at least $5 million.

Height: 6 ft 4 in (1.93 m)