Growing up was cozy for Manuela Escobar who was the only daughter of Colombian drug lord and narco-terrorist Pablo Escobar. Considering that her doting father’s cartel supplied an estimated 80% of the cocaine smuggled into the United States, turning over US $21.9 billion a year in personal income at the height of his career, it’s absolutely safe to say that Manuela lived on a bed of roses. Her father made sure of that.

Manuela Escobar – Daughter Of Pablo Escobar, Wiki, Family

Born on 25 May in 1984 to Pablo Escobar and Maria Victoria Henaoas in Colombia, Manuela Escobar’s mother gave birth to two children – Juan (who later changed his name to Sebastián Marroquín) and Manuela. Both children were pampered by their father who could literally afford anything they wanted, as long as money can buy it.

While Manuela was the daughter of the “The King of Cocaine”, she was exceptionally fortunate Pablo Escobar was her father. Pablo was arguably the wealthiest criminal in history, with an estimated known net worth of $30 billion by the early 1990s, making him one of the richest men in the world while in his prime.

Notwithstanding his criminal record, Pablo was the ideal loving father and husband to his family. His expression of love for his family, especially his daughter knew no bounds as he would buy the moon just to make her happy. Pablo would arrange tutors for Manuela even while they were in hidden locations from authorities and rivals.

At a time when Manuela asked to be given a unicorn for her birthday, Pablo arranged to make one out of a horse. He asked for a cone to be stapled to a horse’s head and had wings attached to its back. Unfortunately, the horse died in the process. And if you thought that was extreme, you need to brace up for this;





According to some stories told by Escobar’s former acquaintances about how far he was willing to go to fulfil his daughter’s wishes, once, when Pablo Escobar and his family were in hiding in the Medellin mountainside, Manuela got sick and needed to be kept warm. In the bid to protect her from hypothermia, her loving father reportedly burned stacks of dollar bills worth about $2 million!

However, the life of luxury and overwhelming love and care from her childhood vanished into thin air when Manuela grew older and had to struggle with her mother and brother to make a meaningful life. At the time, her father’s millions couldn’t do much to assuage the misery that befell the family.

Despite all his love and care for her, Pablo’s criminal acts deprived the little girl of her father’s love. Manuela had to lose her father when she was just nine.

In the midst of the roses in Manuela Escobar’s childhood were thorns which caused frequent turbulence. Her father’s criminal background put all the family members’ lives in danger. Among other things, Manuela could not go to school like other kids because of safety concerns. She had faced a near-death experience at three years old when a bomb exploded in her father’s apartment. Apparently, the failed attempt made on January 13, 1988, was targeted at her father the drug lord, but nobody was hurt.

Unfortunately for the family, there was no way to escape the wrath of the law forever. Pablo was killed in a shootout with security forces on December 2, 1993, causing Manuela, Juan, and their mother to move from country to country, trying to get asylum to escape Escobar’s enemies. They reportedly travelled to Ecuador, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, and Mozambique before finally finding asylum in Argentina with new names.

While Manuela’s brother has spoken to the press multiple times throughout the years, Manuela remained silent and kept a low profile. With her new name – Juana Manuela Marroquin Santos, she avoided the media, hence, she is not active on social media.

Also, her brother tried to make amends with those his father wronged, but Manuela cut off all ties to her native country. She left her paradise and everything in it behind when she and her family fled Colombia and she’s not willing to go back.

Manuela Escobar’s Net Worth

Following the way things turned out for Manuela Escobar, she decided to lead a life completely under a shadow and hasn’t been vocal about her profession. Nonetheless, she had a talented singing voice during her childhood but there is not a single clue if she has established herself as a musician or a singer.

Thus, her net worth is not known since her profession and career has been kept under wraps.

Nevertheless, her father was considered the wealthiest criminal in history, with an estimated known net worth of $30 billion.