Malu Trevejo is an incredible social media success. The Cuban star was born on October 15, 2002.

The social media celebrity is famous for her invention, Music.Ly; an app that has attracted over 1 million fans.

While we were happy getting in touch with friends and the world with the social media, the smart young lady figured out how to do same with loaded pockets.

Malu Trevejo is one of the hottest social media sensations at the moment.

Malu Trevejo’s Mom

The Latina entertainer and entrepreneur lives with her mother in South Florida, USA.

Her parents are both of Cuban nationality; and white Cuban ethnicity. Outside this fact, not much is known about the star’s parents.

Her mother once appeared in an Instagram live stream with her in March, 2017.

Malu Trevejo’s Boyfriend

With her sultry pictures and videos, it is no surprise that the 15-year old star will be entertaining attention and numerous admirers.

Before now the teenager dated a Baton Rouge rapper, NBA Youngboy. NBA is an acronym for Never Broke Again.

The 17-year old Louisiana rapper was born as Kentrell DeSean Gaulden.

He had a fall out with the law and 3 months ago he pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault with a firearm.

The two separated and moved on with new partners.

Through one of her social media videos, it was discovered that their relationship was over. Malu accused NBA of pressuring her to have intimate relations.

In February, the beautiful young lady posted videos and images of a new boy who appeared to be her new boyfriend.

Later the mystery boy was indentified by the first name Reese, a Younow streamer. The supposed love birds surprised Malu’s social media fans with yet another estrangement.

Malu accused him of threatening to hit her while Reese denied the accusation, calling her an attention seeker. He took to Younow to tell his own side of the story.

Some report also revealed that the music app inventor went on to get herself another partner but as usual didn’t quite last.

Perhaps Malu Trevejo should take a break from romantic relationships and give herself some time to grow and be mature for it.

Malu Trevejo Wiki

With no official wiki info, there is still a handful of things to know about the energetic belly dancer.

While currently in school the young girl has bluntly mentioned that she is not a school fan. Through her social media displays, it is clear what her life pursuits are.

From dancing to make up tutorials and to the invention of Music.Ly, Malu is set to be the online entertainer we won’t stop talking about in a hurry.

Music.Ly is a social media platform for creating and sharing short videos. The App helps subscribers to express themselves and communicate with the world. Thoughtfully it also has provisions for parental guidance. Music.Ly has over 800, 000 followers on the app and an over 50 million YouTube subscribers

Malu’s social media fan base in one word is ‘gigantic’. Her fame grew from being an avid Instagram user. With the frequent uploads of her fashion, lifestyle and dancing videos, she has amassed a stunning 3.8 million followers on Instagram and over 21, 000 followers on Twitter.

Singing is also on the list of her interests. Meanwhile she has made some some lip-syncing videos that have trended so well on the internet.

It is not clear what Malu’s net worth is but random estimates have placed it to a sum of $1 million. With the successes of her Music.Ly app and YouTube Channels, the million dollar net worth is very much feasible.

Regardless of her public rows with her exes, the star is not in the habit of putting up much personal information on the internet. We can’t tell what her favorite foods are but we trust they are healthy for a beauty and body shape like hers.

Malu’s family details are not known. We only know she has a sister whom she has a very close relationship with.

Her birthdays are always celebrated with family and friends.

Malu Trevejo’s Height Measurements

Malu’s height is 5 feet 5 inches and weighs about 106 pounds(48kg).

She Measures about -32-24-32 in inches. Malu has a Bra Size of 32B; dress size of 6(US) and a shoe size of 5.