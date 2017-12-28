Advertisement

When it comes to the game of basketball, many people have made their marks with their extraordinary skills and Magic Johnson is one of them.

Magic Johnson is a retired American professional basketball player and the current president of basketball operations of the Los Angeles Lakers of the National Basketball Association. During his days as a player, he won five championships with the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1980s. But his career abruptly came to an end after the superman contracted the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).

Magic Johnson’s Bio

The basketball Legend was born on August 14, 1959, in Lansing Michigan as Earvin Johnson Junior, the fourth of Earvin and Christine Johnson’s seven children. His father Earvin Johnson worked at an auto mechanic factory during the day and hauled trash at night so he could make extra money for his large family while his mother Christine worked as a school custodian.

Earvin Jr. also known as Magic Johnson did several jobs to support his family including helping his father. He attended Everett High School and had a serious passion for basketball which made him join his school’s basketball team. In 1977, Johnson and his high school team won the state championship. His style of passing and ball-handling skills won him the nickname “Magic”.

He attended college at Michigan States University. In his second year, Michigan State basketball team won the national college basketball championship by defeating Indiana State University. Johnson scored 24 points and became the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the championship.





Magic Johnson’s Professional Career and Stats.

After graduation from Michigan State University, Johnson was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers in 1979. The young champ did well in his first season with the team with an average of 18 points, 7.7 rebounds, 7.3 assists per game. After a good show in the initial seasons, he signed a 25-year, $25-million contract with the Lakers.

Magic also won NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award for his effort in leading the Lakers to a victory over the Philadelphia 76ers, winning four of six games in the championship series. The team also included such strong players as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Jamaal Wilkes and Norm Nixon.

Johnson averaged 18.3 points, 12.6 assists, and 6.2 rebounds per game in the 1984–85 regular season and led the Lakers into the 1985 NBA Finals. The Lakers faced the Boston Celtics in the finals and Johnson, along with Abdul-Jabbar led the team to victory.

He registered a career-high of 23.9 points, as well as 12.2 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game in the 1986–87 season. The Lakers faced the Celtics once again in the 1987 NBA Finals, and Johnson played the game-winning shot and was awarded a Finals MVP title.

His great form continued over the next few years and he scored 22.5 points, 12.8 assists, and 7.9 rebounds per game in the 1988–89 NBA season. Once again the Lakers reached the NBA Finals in 1989, but an injury kept Johnson away from the action, and his team lost to the Pistons.

Magic Johnson’s Sudden Retirement

An incident that happened in November 1991 changed the life this Superstar forever—he was diagnosed with HIV. The diagnosis was so hard for Johnson. He believed he contracted the disease through unprotected sexual activity.

At the time he learned he had the disease, his wife Cookie was pregnant with their first child. Both his wife and son, Earvin III, turned out to be HIV Negative

However, Magic Johnson publicly announced his diagnosis and his decision to retire. In spite of his retirement, he was chosen to compete in the 1992 Summer Olympics for the US basketball team. The team dominated the competition and won the gold medal with an 8–0 record.

Furthermore, Magic Johnson wrote a book on Safe Sex titled, What You Can Do To Avoid Aids in 1992. He also established the Magic Johnson Foundation to support HIV/AIDS research efforts and awareness programs.

Johnson’s love for basketball, however, led him to announce his return to the NBA shortly before the 1992 season; after five preseason games, he retired again, saying he wanted to stay healthy for his family.

Johnson remained active in basketball, purchasing an ownership share in the Lakers and forming a team that played games around the world to benefit charities.

He became a vice-president of the Lakers and took over as head coach of the team for the end of the 1992–93 season. In early 1996 Johnson again returned to play for the Lakers. By May, however, he announced his retirement—this time for good.

Magic Johnson Family: Wife, Kids, Son and Daughter

The life of a basketball player can never be complete without hearing about loads of women in their lives but in the case of Johnson, the story seems to be different. Guess it was as a result of his HIV infection.

Johnson was in a brief relationship with Melissa Mitchell the relationship resulted in the birth of Andre Johnson his son. Andre was raised by his mother and he visited his father each summer and later worked for Magic Johnson Enterprises as a marketing director.

Johnson later married Earlitha ‘Cookie’ Kelly in a small wedding in Lansing in 1991. The wedding included guests like Thomas, Aguirre, and Herb Williams. Johnson and Cookie have one son, Earvin III, who is openly gay and a star on the reality show Rich Kids of Beverly Hills. The couple adopted a daughter, Elisa, in 1995. Johnson resides in Dana Point, California with his family.

Magic Johnson’s Son

In 2013, Johnson’s son Earvin III fondly called EJ opened up on his sexual orientation confirming that he was gay.

His parents, however, said they have known for a long time that their son was gay. Cookie said since EJ was 3 or 4 years old, he loved to wear dresses and dance around. “So you kind of know something, but you think they’re going to grow out of it,” she says. “And then he really never did, but it’s okay because it’s your child. You love your child and you support your child no matter what they are, you know what I mean? And so we did all along.”

They both loved and have been supporting him since then. And it sure made him feel good about his orientation. He is one of the stars on the reality show Rich Kids of Beverly Hills.

Magic Johnson Net Worth

Johnson enjoyed all-star success as a businessman. He started paying attention to his money early in his career. Currently, he has an estimated net worth of $600 million.

He led his Magic Johnson All-Stars around the world, playing exhibition games against foreign basketball teams for large profits. Magic also briefly hosted a television talk show.

The Superstar introduced well-known brands to ethnically diverse neighbourhoods via Magic Johnson Enterprises. He had partnerships with Starbucks, 24 Hour Fitness, T.G.I. Fridays, and AMC Theatres.

He also invested in urban real estate and companies catering to America’s underserved markets via his Canyon-Johnson and Yucaipa-Johnson funds. He awarded more than $1.1 million to community-based organizations that focus on HIV/AIDS education and prevention.

Quick Facts about Magic Johnson: Height/Wiki

Birth name: Earvin Johnson Jr.

Date of Birth: August 4, 1959

Birth city: Lansing, Michigan, United States

Birth sign: Leo

Nationality: American

Education: Michigan State University

Profession: Basketball player

Height: 6 ft 9 in (2.06 m)

Weight: 215 lb (98 kg)

Married: Yes

Spouse: Earlitha Kelly (m. 1991)

Children: 3 (Earvin III Johnson, Elisa Johnson, Andre Johnson)

Net Worth: $600 million