American actress Madelaine Petsch made her professional acting debut in 2015 and just under two years later, she gained stardom with the lead role of Cheryl Blossom on the CW television series Riverdale which premiered on January 26th, 2017. The role earned her a 2017 Teen Choice Award for Choice Hissy Fit. Read on as we reveal more facts about the starlet.

Madelaine Petsch Wiki/Family

She was born on August 18, 1994, in Port Orchard, Washington, to South African parents. She has one brother named Shaun. Madelaine was born with the passion for entertainment. At the early age of 3, she had already begun taking dancing classes and by 5, added drama classes.

Mad attended South Kitsap High School, a public school in Port Orchard, Washington. For the first ten years of her life, she shuffled between South Africa and Washington. However, shortly after graduating from high school, she relocated to Los Angeles in order to actively pursue her show business career. She had also stopped dancing competitively at the age of 16.

In LA, Petsch began by doing commercials, appearing in a 2014 national commercial for Coca-Cola. Mad’s first film appearance was in 2015’s Hive where she played the role of Current Girl #2. Also in 2015, she got a small part, playing Mermaid in the TV show Instant Mom.

Read Also: Stella Maeve Bio, Boyfriend, Married, Husband, Ethnicity, Body Measurements

Petsch met the casting directors of Riverdale in 2015 when they were working on Legends of Tommorrow. She auditioned for a role in the DC Comics series but didn’t get it. She was then called up to audition for the role of Betty, for Riverdale. However, 4 months after the auditions, she was asked to audition for the role of Cheryl which she now plays on the series.

Petsch’s other films include The Curse of Sleeping Beauty (2016), F*&% the Prom (2017) and Polaroid (2017).

Madelaine Petsch Facts

Mad was raised vegetarian and at the age of 14, she became a vegan. As a result, she has actively participated in an awareness campaign for PETA.

When Mad relocated to LA in 2012, she worked a number of jobs to support herself including; as a waitress, barista, hostess, personal assistant to a photographer. She also worked at a hookah lounge and at a political consulting firm.

Petsch is a natural red-head. Sadly, she was often ridiculed for it as a child. “…And I’m a natural redhead. It’s funny because I was made fun of for it so much as a kid. I grew up in a small town, I was the only redhead other than my brother,” she told Cosmo. She added; “…I was just the weirdest kid in this small town, so I got made fun of a lot for it. My brother got stones thrown at him! So now I very much embrace it and want people to know I’m a natural redhead and proud of that.”

💎 @efcollection A post shared by Madelaine Petsch (@madelame) on Jul 7, 2017 at 12:11pm PDT



Mad is such a natural beauty, in addition to her hair, her lips, eyelashes, and butt are all real. When asked by Cosmo if she gets questions about if her lips are real, she said; “Yes. All the time. If my hair is real, if my eyelashes are real, my butt’s real. It’s constant. It’s all real. All natural, baby!”

Read Also: Sami Gayle Wiki, Body, Height, Measurements, Net Worth, Dating, Boyfriend

Only been 5 minutes since we won & I already lost my surfboard 🏖 A post shared by Madelaine Petsch (@madelame) on Aug 13, 2017 at 7:01pm PDT

Petsch and her brother were raised without religion.

Madelaine is very interactive with her fans. She took to her Youtube channel to answer a bunch of questions from fans.

Despite loving her boyfriend’s tattoos, she revealed she would most likely never get one for herself. “I won’t be getting them (tattoos) ever. I’m so indecisive and I am very like…everything needs to be clean and neat and organized. I feel like I’d pick something and I’d hate it the next day. I think it would be the biggest regret of mine — getting anything tattooed.”

Mad is a huge Harry Potter fan. Her other favorite movies include; American Beauty, American Psycho, and Fight Club.

Madelaine Petsch Boyfriend

Mad isn’t one to hide her romantic life. She is openly and proudly dating the California-born rapper, hip-hop/R&B artist Travis Mills aka T Mills. Their relationship began in the summer of 2017. The couple often gushes about each other on their respective social media accounts and many have even dubbed them one of the cutest couples.

quality time ☀️ A post shared by Madelaine Petsch (@madelame) on Nov 6, 2017 at 11:16am PST

In October 2017, Madelaine revealed to Cosmopolitan how she met T Mills. According to the starlet, Mills slid into her DM on Facebook. Mills had auditioned for the role of Jughead in Riverdale but didn’t get it. So, he added her on Facebook (they had one mutual friend) to congratulate her for getting the Riverdale role and then they began communicating.

However, Mad was filming the first season of Riverdale at Vancouver at the time, but when filming was over and she was back to LA, she hooked up with Mills and the rest, as they say, is history.

“He messaged me on Facebook in January of season one and congratulated me on the show. He had auditioned for Jughead. I think we just randomly had mutual friends, so we added each other,” said the redhead to Cosmo.

She continued;

“We kept in touch very rarely, not even that much, from January to February, and then the day I got back from season one in February I was bored in L.A., believe it or not. I was like, ‘What am I gonna do?’ I got my hair cut and he texted me like, ‘Let’s go to a movie!’ We hung out and spent every single day together that I’ve been in L.A. since then, since February.”

But that wasn’t the only thing Petsch told Cosmo about her boyfriend. She also revealed her favorite tattoo of him to be his Bart Simpson on his leg.

“He’s got a spider behind his ear that I’m always tracing with my finger. He’s got Medusa on his neck, which is really cool. My favorite is his Bart Simpson on his leg, though.”

Read Also: Ronnie Radke Bio, Facts, Quotes, Baby, Brother, Net Worth, Daughter, Tattoos

She added; “If you gave me a piece of paper I could probably map every single tattoo he has. Pretty impressive, right?” Oh, young love. This pair is obviously having the time of their lives.

when u have the world’s best bf & he gets u a custom pickle rick painting by the legends @shelbyandsandy !! First real piece of art I’ve ever owned and I don’t think I can ever top it 💥 A post shared by Madelaine Petsch (@madelame) on Sep 2, 2017 at 12:26pm PDT

From the look of things, Mills know how to give the best gifts.

Madelaine Petsch Height: 5′ 5¾” (1.67 m)

Madelaine Petsch Body Measurements

Breast-Waist-Hips: 33-24-34 in (84-61-86 cm)

Dress Size: 2 (US)

Shoe Size: 7 (US), 37.5 (EU)