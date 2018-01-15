Advertisement

MadeinTYO is a young Black American rapper and songwriter that became popular for his debut single Uber Everywhere released in February 2016 which was among the top 50 of the Billboard Hot 100.

MadeinTyo Bio, Wiki

The young rapper is a native of Atlanta, Georgia but was born in Honolulu, Hawaii on April 12, 1992 as Malcolm Jamaal Davis though popularly known by his stage name MadeinTYO which is pronounced Made in Tokyo. Malcolm comes from a military family and as a young kid, they had to move base a lot from cities like San Diego, Virginia and Texas. His family later moved to Japan where he spent his teenage years in Yokosuka, Kanagawa and finally completed high school at Nile C. Kinnick High School, Japan. MadeinTYO and his brother later moved back to Atlanta where he resides presently.

It is believed that the rapper did not attend college as he went into music immediately after high school. Malcolm’s music career was influenced by his cousin whom he admired as he worked on songs in the comfort of their home in Atlanta. His older brother Robert also supported and promoted his musical career as he is also a rapper known as “24hrs. The pair established a record label called Private Club Records together with Phin Tha Weirdo, Salma Slims, Noah Woods and Nephlon Don.

See Also: DJ Khaled Wife, Son, Girlfriend, Family, Net Worth, House, Height, Wiki

The talented rapper made his music debut in 2015 when featured in Free Throw, a single from Gio Dee’s album Mind Yo Business. His popular single platinum record Uber Everywhere which was co-written by him was released in 2016 by Warner Bros and Private Club records. The song has also been remixed by Travis Scott, Tory Lanez and Trey Songz. That same year, MadeinTYO released his debut mixtape, You Are Forgiven in which he featured K Swisha, Richie Souf and 808 Mafia. It was also launched on iTunes.

The second mixtape Thank You, Mr. Tokyo, also released in 2016, featured the artist Big Sean. Uber Everywhere was also featured in the film American Honey produced in 2016. The rapper made appearances in the TV programs Verified and Wonderland that same year.





In 2017, MadeinTYO was featured in the song Lamn from Left Brain’s mixtape, Mind Gone Volume 1. That same year he was also named to the 2017 XXL Freshman Class.

The rapper has also done collaborations with artists like ASAP Mob, Metro Boomin, ASAP Rocky, Lil Yachty, Swisha and his brother 24Hrs with whom he released the EP, 24Hrs In Tokyo.

MadeinTyo Height, Net Worth

The rapper is among the short gang in the Hollywood rap industry though not the shortest as he is about 5ft 4in or 163cm. Though the rappers musical career kick-started only a couple of years ago, his success has improved over the years. His wealth accumulation comes from Private Club Records’ official Youtube account that earns revenue from over 148,000 subscriptions and over 81,000,000 views.

His hit single Uber Everywhere has sold so far over 1 million copies and has been certified Platinum in the USA. MadeinTYO is said to run a sales store online which is linked to Private Club’s website where he sells accessories like hoodies and tank tops to fans.

He also earns income for advertising on his Soundcloud page which is played in his tracks. With his followers about 253,000 on and with over 72 songs posted, he definitely earns a lot from those advertisements.

See Also: Jessica Simpson, Husband, Net Worth, Divorce, Kids, Parents, Body Measurements

The young rapper has accumulated quite a substantial amount of fortune for himself from his short invasion into the music industry. Presently, his net worth is about $2 million and there are prospects of it skyrocketing very soon as rumor has it that the rapper will expand into TV programs and movies in the nearest future.

Is MadeinTyo Dating? Girlfriend, Family

The African-American rapper has been in a steady relationship since 2015 with Anhia Santana who is an illustrator and artist. Her nickname is Distortedd. The pair got engaged in 2017 and had a baby boy, True that same year.

No details have been available so far on the rapper’s father nor his mother apart from the fact that he was raised in a military family and he toured diverse cities as his family kept being posted to different locations within and outside the USA.

Malcolm’s elder brother is Robert the rapper Royce Rizzy now known as 24hrs on stage. He also has a cousin who is a musician.