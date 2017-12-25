Advertisement

Lyssa Chapman is an American businesswoman, a former bondswoman and a former bounty hunter. She is famous for her role in A&E TV series ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’.

At age 14, she got pregnant with her first child; she revealed that she was sexually abused. The offender who was a 24-year-old was arrested and convicted of sexually abusing a minor.

Lyssa Chapman’s Biography

Lyssa Rae Chapman was born on the 10th of June 1987 in Denver, Colorado, U.S; to Mother Lyssa Rae Brittan and father Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman. Her mother is her father’s third wife and she is the ninth of the twelve children her father had.

She was raised by her father until she was ten years old and moved to live with her mother in a small Alaskan town after her parents’ marriage crashed.

See Also: Lauren German Married, Boyfriend, Lesbian, Husband, Height, Bio

Lyssa Chapman had her daughter Abbie Mae Chapman at the age of fifteen and to everybody’s surprise, she refused to press charges on her offender, instead, she expressed gratitude to him for giving her a daughter.





Dog the Bounty Hunter

She took part in her father’s TV show ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ which is an American reality television series aired by A&E at the time. The show stopped airing in 2012 after eight seasons and 246 episodes. It was all about their experiences as bounty hunters and how they managed to track down and capture fugitives wanted back in the system or prisoners who have violated their parole.

Lyssa Chapman became a licensed bounty hunter at 19 years. She also worked with her father at the family bail bonds company; Da Kine Bonds after reuniting six years later.

What Does Lyssa Chapman Do Now?

Currently, she doesn’t work with her father or appear in her father’s show anymore, it is said that she is now a businesswoman and that’s all we currently know about her career and dealings.

At age 23, Lyssa Chapman got pregnant with her second while she was dating the father of the child; they loved each other very much. They had their daughter Madalynn Grace Galanti on the 7th of August 2009 and we found out that he also had a daughter from his previous relationship.

Lyssa Chapman’s Relationship With Brahman Galanti

In February 2009, Lyssa and Brahman ‘Bo’ Galanti tied the knot at Ko Olina, Oahu, Hawaii and they were happy or at least that was what we thought. Unfortunately, there were reports that she was physically and mentally abused throughout their marriage and that there were times she would run out of the house in the middle of the night into her father’s house because she was scared of Galanti.

However, in 2011 Lyssa got tired of the abuse and decided to file for divorce and they both went their separate ways. Currently, she is divorced and she lives with her two daughters; Abbie Mae Chapman and Madalynn Grace Galanti. Ideally, it is not a good sight or thing to see especially for growing children, but we guess their separation was the best way to go.

Lyssa Chapman was arrested for assaulting a police officer and criminal property damage on the 15th of March 2011.

In 2013, she wrote a book which was her autobiography entitled; Walking on Eggshells: The Lyssa Chapman Story. In this book, she explained and revealed things that have happened in her life.

Lyssa Chapman’s Net Worth and Siblings

Though the times she appeared on her father’s tv show and her current business endeavours, Lyssa’s net worth is estimated to be around $500,000.

There isn’t much information about her family or her siblings; we do know that she is the daughter of her father’s third wife and the ninth child out of twelve.

See Also: Shantel Vansanten Bio, Married, Husband, Boyfriend, Body Measurements, Height

There was a tragic event which shook her in 2006; when she lost her sister Barbara in a car accident, reports say that her sister died from injuries sustained via the accident and she admitted that it affected her greatly.

Lyssa Chapman Death Rumor

On September 2012 it was reported that Lyssa Chapman was involved in a serious car crash in Honolulu and she was with her daughters. However, there were no reports about the extent of the injuries at that time, but apparently, they lived through it and it was a frightening time for the family as she also lost her sister Barbara to an auto crash.

Her mother told TMZ “Baby Lyssa was in an accident and had all our daughters in the car.” There were reportedly pieces of the car all over the road as the ambulance rushed to the scene.