Talk of an excellent and fine TV presenter who touched the world inspiring lives through the ‘World Poker Tour’ and you talk of non-other but the glamorous Lynn Gilmartin.

Lynn Gilmartin is an Irish Australian TV host, presenter, anchor and reality star best known as the anchor of the World Poker Tour on Fox Sports.

Lynn Gilmartin Wiki

Born in Dublin, Ireland on November 3, 1984, Lynn and her parents moved to Melbourne, Australia in late 1986. At that time, she was just about sixteen months. As a child, Lynn loved anything that would bring her to the scene, including dancing and acting. She went to La Trobe University and RMIT University from where she nursed the dream of becoming a presenter on a travel show.

During her school days, she was active in acting, dancing, concerts, musicals, TV ads, thanks to her charming looks. After finishing school, she decided to take up a degree course in marketing after which she secured a fantastic job at Crown Melbourne, the biggest casino in Australia.

By 2009, Lynn Gilmartin found herself in the poker industry where she was employed as a journalist for PokerNews.com and PokerStar.tv and from where she frequently hosted the ‘World Series of Poker,’ ‘European Poker Tour,’ ‘Latin American Poker Tour and Asia Pacific Poker Tour.’ But she first appeared in Australian and England television screens in 2012 as the presenter of Crown’s Aussie Millions Poker Championship.

In 2013, she shifted to Los Angeles to assume the role as host of the World Poker Tour’s twelfth season on Fox Sports, with Mike Sexton and Vince. She became the sideline reporter for ESPN Australia’s coverage of the World Series of Poker Asia Pacific as well as One HD and ESPN Australia’s coverage of Crown’s Aussie Millions Poker Championship.

She was featured on the December 2013 cover of Bluff Magazine. She is worth $1 million dollars as at 2010 when she earned over $100 thousand dollars as an annual salary but her recent salary is not yet mentioned but we believe that she earns a handsome salary from her presenting career and other various endorsements.

However, her view about money is quite inspiring. To her, money is an energy exchange. “The more I flow freely with it, the more it flows freely with me.”

She is such a busy, hard working, driven young woman and, not to forget, she is a huge fan of Kris Carr, Marianne Williamson and Eckhart Tolle. Besides all that, she is the founder of Jooce Bar, Holistic Wellbeing Coach and Permaculture Amateur.

Lynn Gilmartin Married, Husband

Lynn Gilmartin isn’t married yet but reports have it that the gorgeous lady is in a romantic tie with the 2009 World Series of Poker Champion, Angel Guillen.

This American-Mexican pair has been dating for more than three years and the couple seems inseparable as they are often seen going on events, vacations and romantic outings together. Gilmartin met Guillen in 2009 when Angel participated in the year’s “World Series Poker 2009”

Then, he was made the ultimate champion beating 1,534 players and won the prize money of US $530,548,00. Not only that, he also won the famous “Gold Bracelet” against the player Mika Paasonen.

Although the couple has been dating for a long time, they have not announced any big news of them tying the knots. As we wish the couple a lifetime of happiness and togetherness, we hope that they soon settle down and start a beautiful family of their own soon.

Lynn Gilmartin Height And Weight

Gilmartin is 5′ 6″ tall with seductive body measurements of 36-25-36 inches. She is also active on social networking sites like Facebook Twitter Instagram.

