Lyndie Greenwood’s Height, Wiki, Dating, Married, Family

She is quite the talented actress and has been on TV for quite some time now, it is actually quite puzzling that we have not looked at her prior to this time. Nevertheless, we are here to remedy that as we delve into the topic of Lyndie Greenwood’s height, wiki, dating, married and his family. Sit tight, because we assure you that this is going to be a very good one. Without further ado, let us get started on the topic Lyndie Greenwood’s height.

Lyndie Greenwood’s Height

Opposed to just solely checking out Lyndie Greenwood’s height, we are going to dig up some of her other body measurements.

Height: 5 feet 6 inches

Weight: 53 kilograms

Breast Size: 34 inches

Waist Size: 24 inches

Hip Size: 35 inches

Shoe/Feet Size: 7 US

Coupled with Lyndie Greenwood’s height, that is all we have in the summary of her body measurements.

Lyndie Greenwood’s Wiki

Unlike the topic of Lyndie Greenwood’s height, we have a whole lot to say under this subtopic. She was born on June 6, 1983, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. In addition to being born in Toronto, she was also raised there.Before she became well-known, the star studied dance in school and is also well-versed in martial arts. In addition to that, she attended a couple voice training schools and musical theater schools in Canada.

It was after that she began acting training at multiple schools including the “Professional Actors Lab”, “Jason Fraser Studios”, “Etobicoke School of the Arts” and also at “University Settlement Drama Group”. That was not the full extent of her education though, she went on to get a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Toronto in 2006.

Everything led up to her first actual on-screen appearance which was in a low-budget Canadian movie called Pinkville. Soon after, she made her first television debut on an episode of The Listener, also she has made many guest appearances on television such as Rookie Blue, Flashpoint, Being Erica, Covert Affairs, Lost Girl and Saving Hope. She has also appeared in minor roles in short movies such as Little Phoenix and the Fists of Fury and as Jen in The Exit which she feels was her favorite role. She was also cast in This Movie Is Broken.

This was all before her career took off in 2011 and we have to give it to her for her perseverance in the industry. It was in 2011 that she landed a recurring role as Sonya on the hit CW’s, Nikita. After the success of season 2 of Nikita, she was retained for season 3 and season 4. Success definitely attracts success as she was cast in a recurring role on FOX’s, Sleepy Hollow. In January 2014, she was promoted to series regular for season 2.

Lyndie Greenwood Dating/Married/Family

We would like to start by saying that Lyndie is still on the market as the star is quite far from being married. All we can say on the topic is that as a public figure, it is normal for you to keep your private stuff to yourself and far from the eyes of media and the general public. Maybe she is just too busy making more name for her in her career. It is either that or she is not willing to show her personal relationships in front of the people who have a keen interest in her personal life.

What people mostly see on her social media pages is her with her pet dog and also with her friends. So, for now, we can conclude that she is not seeing anyone.

Lyndie Greenwood’s Family

Here is all we can tell you about her family. Lyndie was born into the home of a mother of Caribbean descent, her father is actually an Englishman, nevertheless, the whole family is Canadian. So, despite the fact that she calls herself and her family Canadian, originally, her parents are not natives of Canada.