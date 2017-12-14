Born January 19, 1980, Luke Macfarlane is a Canadian actor best known for his roles as Scotty Wandell on ABC television drama Brothers & Sisters and as RAC Agent D’avin Jaqobis in the Space television science fiction series Killjoys.

Luke Macfarlane’s Bio, Education and Career

A little look into his bio reveals that he was born in London. His late father, Thomas, was the Director of Student Health Services at the University of Western Ontario, and his mother, Penny, is a mental health nurse at a London hospital.

Macfarlane has a twin sister Ruth and an older sister Rebecca. He attended Lester B. Pearson School for the Arts Elementary School, followed by Central Secondary school before being accepted into Juilliard for acting.

His career began with the supporting roles he played in PV2 Frank “Dim” Dumphy on the 2005 FX series Over There.

He appeared as the opposite of Cynthia Nixon in Robert Altman’s miniseries Tanner on Tanner on the Sundance Channel and also played the leading role in the two-part miniseries Iron Road. However, Macfarlane’s first notable role was as Scotty Wandell on ABC’s Brothers & Sisters. Other notable television roles include Jason Howell in the Canadian sitcom Satisfaction, Rick Lincoln on NBC’s The Night Shift, Chaplain Hopkins on PBS’s Mercy Street and as D’avin Jaqobis in Syfy’s Killjoys.





Macfarlane has some TV movies to his credit such as The Memory Book, Christmas Land and the most recent being The Mistletoe Promise (2016). He has also starred in several stage play performances like Juvenilia, Where Do We Live, The Busy World is Hushed, Dreamstuff, Reverberation, amongst others.

Besides acting, Luke Macfarlane is also a singer and a songwriter. He was the lead singer for the band Fellow Nameless, in his 8th grade at Lester B. Pearson School for the Arts under the name of Slipnaught – a name they randomly chose from a dictionary because they did not have a name for the band when it came time to perform on stage.

Coming Out As Gay

Luke Macfarlane was rumored to be gay for a very long time until he finally came out as one in an interview with The Globe and Mail in 2008.

He said: I don’t know what will happen professionally … that is the fear, but I guess I can’t really be concerned about what will happen because it’s my truth.”

He also opened up on how his role as Scotty (who is homosexual as well) in the TV show ‘Brothers and Sisters’ influenced him and gave him the strength to accept who he was as he was essentially projecting himself on Scotty everytime he was acting as him.

When asked about the media handling the truth about his sexual orientation, he said:

“I feel strongly that there is a distinction between revealing my sexual preference and my most private thoughts. My sexual preference is one irrefutable aspect of me, like the color of my skin. I’ve never been interested in revealing intimate details about my life. The concern with engaging with the media has to do with trying to make sure they will understand this difference.”

Luke Macfarlane’s Gay Relationship With Wentworth Miller/Boyfriend

Luke has been in several relationships with several celebrities. First, he was in a relationship with Charlie David, then with T. R. Knight which has remained a mystery. Then came his strong relationship with Wentworth Miller which is and has remained one of the most famous.

Perez Hilton, reporting about his relationship with Wentworth said: “Wentworth and Luke have been secretly dating for almost six months now; they’ve been very quiet about their relationship, obviously, as Wentworth is not out of the closet.”

Wentworth did eventually come out as gay, but just as Luke’s previous relationships were short-lived, that with Miller was not an exception. After he broke up with Wentworth, he was hooked up with the semi-professional Wrestler-cum-actor Chad Slivenski but this also was for a short while.

Currently, there is no news about Luke Macfarlane’s love life. He may be single or in a relationship with someone.

Luke Macfarlane’s Body Measurement/Net Worth

Luke Macfarlane has a hot strong muscular body. His height is 6 feet 2 inch and weighs 77kg (170 lbs). He’s got light brown hair and blue eyes. His career has paid him off financially. Though his salary is not known, his net worth is put at $3 million.

