Known for his dashing looks and acting skills, Luke Arnold is one of Australia’s finest actors. He is an excellent swordsman and sword choreographer with a deep monotone voice that has earned him a throng of female fans and admirers.

Arnold is a fast-rising star and has at least one award and a number of nominations to his name.

Luke Arnold Bio, wiki

Luke Arnold was born on the 31st of May 1984 in Adelaide, South Australia. Although Luke Arnold was born in Adelaide and did his primary schooling there, he spent most of his high school years in Sydney, New South Wales.

He would later relocate to the Sunshine Coast of Queensland where he completed his high school education at the Sunshine Beach High School. Despite the fact that he started getting roles as a stuntman (due to his skills as a swordsman) at 18 (the 2003 Peter Pan movie), in order to gain acting knowledge and perfect his acting skills, Luke had to attend the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts (WAAPA) at Edith Cowan University (Mount Lawley campus in Perth, Western Australia), from which he graduated in 2006.

Luke’s prolific career has earned him substantial filmography credits both in Australia and abroad. In the same year of graduating from the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts (WAAPA), he was involved in a short video titled “One Perfect Day”.





His Acting Roles

He played Rhys Plaidy in the Australian TV drama “McLeod’s Daughters” (2007). In 2008 Luke was cast as Jago and Muz in Australian TV series “The Elephant Princess” and “The Strip” respectively.

In 2009, he starred as Constable Elliot Ryan in TV series “Rush” and Rick Jones in 2 episodes of Australian TV series “Rescue Special Ops”. He would go on to land his first major role in a movie as Tommy McAlpine in Dagen Merill’s “Broken Hill”.

In 2010 Luke Arnold featured in one episode of HBO’s TV series “The Pacific”, he also played Tim as well as Damian in the short film “Letters to Sally”. Luke starred in “City Homicide” (TV series), “Twentysomething” (TV series), “Dealing with Destiny” (film), and “The Tunnel” (film); all in 2011.

Luke showed his expertise and versatility in the film “How to Be a Man” (2013), he was the Production Assistant. In 2014, he would go on to play Michael Hutchence (an Australian musician, who founded the rock band called INXS) in the Australian mini-series “INXS: Never Tear Us Apart” based on the real-life rock band INXS.

He played the role of John Silver (a pirate) in the Starz American historical adventure TV series titled “Black Sails”. Most of the characters he played brought him limelight and great recognition (most recently in 2017 when he featured in all 6 episodes of ABC’s Australian TV series “Glitch” and starred as Freedom in American comedy; “Half Magic”).

Luke Arnold has a flair for music, but he has chosen his acting over music. He plays the ukulele for fun when he can.

Luke Arnold Girlfriend

Luke Arnold is a very handsome and physically built man; it is no wonder the ladies seem to be enamored of him. However, what is surprising is the fact that there is very little or no gist about his love life.

He covertly dated “Black Sails” co-star Jessica Parker in 2014 and although this was never confirmed by either of them, reputable sources have good reason to believe this story. The couple ended things as clandestine as they began things.

He claims to be currently single and blames it on his constant work travels. So it is safe to say that he is focusing on just his career, for now at least. His explanations though, no matter how honest they may be, have not stopped rumors that he might just be gay from flying around.

Height and body measurements

Luke Arnold is 5 feet 9 inches tall (1.75 m) and weighs 149 lbs. (67.6kg); which is a perfect body weight for his height.

His chest and waist measurements are unavailable at this time but he has a fit and athletic build, which is obviously from spending a considerable amount of time in the gym.