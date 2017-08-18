Lucas Neff never imagined that he would, one day, be a great performer of fictional roles in plays, films, or television.

Taking up roles in acting was never his career choice, nor part of his ultimate fantasy while growing up. In fact, his first role in acting came after he was ‘mistakenly’ assigned to the performing arts department at the University of Illinois at Chicago.

It was after he left college that he decided to pursue acting as a career. He immediately took classes at the Steppenwolf Theatre Company in Chicago, where he finally shaped and fine-tuned his acting skills.

Neff made his local theater debut in the Chicago-based theater company Collaboraction’s production of Jon. From then, he started appearing in storefront theater and commercials.

His big moment was when he was cast, although in a minor role, in the series finale of A&E Network’s The Beast. But a week before he shot to this miniature success, Neff solely saw himself through some acting phases – finance-wise – by cleaning houses.

Famous for playing the role of James ‘Jimmy’ Chance in the Fox sitcom Raising Hope, Lucas Neff is now a household name in American homes and has joined the leagues of Hollywood heavyweights.

After a tedious auditioning, he described Pilot – a series premiere of Raising Hope, as “a very sweet-hearted, kind show.”

“It places family first and doing the right thing first. You don’t see a lot of that in TV or movies. We celebrate a lot of fancy heroes and fancy criminals and infidelity and, generally, just a lot of bad behavior.”

“It’s nice to be part of a show that celebrates decency and being good to one another,” Neff added.

The American actor also shares a very strong link with the theater. To his credit also, Neff is a guru in play writing. One of his outstanding plays, The Last Duck, was nominated for a Joseph Jefferson Award for Best New Work.

Best described as an unapologetic debut from a bold and ingenious new voice, Neff’s The Duck was performed at the Jackalope Theatre in Chicago as the final play of the 2011–2012 season.

Lucas Neff Wiki, Bio

Although Neff currently resides in Los Angeles, California, he was born and raised in the Andersonville area of Chicago, Illinois.

The 32-year-old (born on November 7, 1985) holds an American nationality. He is of the Irish and Jewish descent.

His father, Amothlan Neff is a lawyer and novelist while his mother Meade Palidofsky is the founder of Storycatchers Theatre – a nonprofit organization in Chicago, that brings creative development programs to detained, incarcerated and marginalized adolescents.

The organization, in 2013, received White House’s Award on National Arts and Humanities Youth Program Award.

Lucas Neff left Whitney M. Young Magnet High School in 2004 and subsequently made it to the University of Illinois at Chicago, where he graduated with B.A in 2008.

Lucas Neff Married, Wife

From what we gathered, the American actor is a husband to your favorite Australian actress Caitlin Stasey and a father to a one-year-old baby.

Lucas Neff had gone through a broken relationship once. He dated Kelly O’Sullivan, an actress, for nearly about three years. They broke up in 2010, despite sharing amazing and lovely intimacy.

After parting ways with Lucas, Kelly later got married to actor Mike Scott of The Waterboys.

Rumours of marriage started building up around Neff and Stasey in 2014 after the love birds shared an affirmative view on politics and social affairs.

They invited more controversies in January 2016 when they together played a hide and seek game through social media by dropping hints on their wedding.

Not long after, precisely on January 15, they lifted the lid on their wedding occasion.

Speculations that the two have tied the knot swelled the more when one of their fans congratulated them on their marriage on the same day.

The rumor was confirmed by Stasey, herself, in April 2016 when she released their wedding picture through Instagram.

Eight months later, it became obvious that the Australian actress belongs to Neff.

Their fans arrived at when Stasey flaunted her baby bump in the month of August 2016.

Truth is, Neff is happy in marriage. This is evident in the way he supports his wife political views through tweets and Instagram posts.

Lucas Neff Net Worth

Have you been wondering how much Lucas Neff is worth? Chill. Neff’s net worth is estimated to be $4 Million, according to a recent report.

Lucas Neff Body Measurement

Neff isn’t just handsome and good-looking, spunky is the right word.

It’s also impossible not to look at him twice or more anywhere he shows up. To ladies, Neff is a cute fast-heart-beating-trigger, whose face alone, melts the toughest.

The drop-dead gorgeous American actor stands with the height of 5 feet and 10 inches.