Advertisement

Louisa Gummer is an American model who is signed to the prestigious IMG Models agency. Gummer is also popular for being one of the three daughters of iconic actress Meryl Streep and her husband of over 4 decades, Don Gummer.

Louisa Gummer Bio/Wiki

Gummer was born on June 12, 1991, in Los Angeles, California, as the youngest daughter of Meryl Streep and sculptor Don Gummer. Gummer is of Swiss-German descent; German-English-Irish through her mother’s side, and Norwegian-German through her father’s side.

She graduated from Poly Prep Country Day School, after which she proceeded to Vassar College from where she graduated in 2013 with a degree in Psychology. She has described her GPA from Vassar College where her mom Meryl also attended as “the biggest prize I’ve ever won.”

Read Also: Roxanne Mckee Bio, Married, Husband, Family, Net Worth, Career

Born into a family with a long history of entertainers, it was only normal for Louisa to carve out a niche for herself in the entertainment industry. From an early age, she accompanied her parents especially her mom to the red carpet and it was clear to all that she had it in her to go far in as a model.

Louisa has shot campaigns for big names like Dior, H&M and more. She has also appeared in Glamour and Vanity Fair. Thanks to her About page on the IMG Models official page, we are able to know some facts about the youngest Gummer.





Her favorite restaurant in the world is Test Kitchen in Cape Town, South Africa. “They have a few different tasting menus, each consisting of lots of tiny courses,” she says. “Chef Luke Dale-Roberts creates innovative, inspired and creative dishes that are unbelievably good.”

Her best song is Buckets of Rain by Bob Dylan and she also loves “that happy birthday song.”

Speaking about the most beautiful drive she’s ever taken, she said; “Highway 1 up the West Coast from Los Angeles to Big Sur, California. Nothing beats driving on that winding road on the side of the cliffs where pine trees and mountains meet the Pacific ocean. It’s unreal.”

Louisa Gummer Boyfriend, Daughter

Since her rise into the mainstream, Louisa has never been romantically linked with anyone. Louisa Gummer is fairly active on social media and has never hinted about being in a relationship or even posted cryptic messages about her relationship status. This makes it incredibly difficult to know if Louisa has a boyfriend or not. Fingers crossed till she gets more comfortable to reveal such information to the world.

Read Also: Loren Gray Age, Height, Instagram, Dating, Boyfriend, Wiki, Net Worth

Louisa Gummer Parents, Siblings

Gummer’s mom Meryl Streep has been described as the best actress of her generation. Meryl has been nominated for the prestigious Oscar awards a record 20 times and the Golden Globe a record 31 times, winning 8 of the later.

Some of her notable films include; The Deer Hunter, Kramer vs. Kramer (1979), Sophie’s Choice (1982), Postcards from the Edge (1990), One True Thing (1998), Music of the Heart (1999), The Devil Wears Prada (2006), Julie & Julia (2009), Into the Woods (2014), and lots more. She was in 2017 awarded the prestigious Golden Globe Cecil B. DeMille Award.

Louisa’s mom Meryl married Don Gummer 6 months after actor John Cazale, the man she lived with for 3 years lost his life to lung cancer. Louisa was born about a year after the family moved out of their private estate in Connecticut, to a $3 million mansion in Brentwood California. The family later returned to Connecticut.

Meryl and Don have four kids together, making Louisa’s number of siblings three. Her only brother Henry Wolfe Gummer was the first to be born. Born on November 13, 1979, in New York City, New York, Henry is a musician. He has released at least 8 studio albums.

Her first sister Mamie Gummer was born on August 3, 1983, in New York City. She is an actress known for playing the recurring role of Nancy Crozier on The Good Wife (2010–15). She played the title role in the CW TV series Emily Owens, M.D. (2012–13). Mamie married her longtime boyfriend actor Benjamin Walker in July 2011 at her parents Connecticut home. Three years later, in March 2013, Mamie and Walker separated and later divorced. Ben married English Kaya Scodelario in 2015.

This Christmas, I just wanted to blow the minds of everyone who thought we were all one person pic.twitter.com/fq3sAvkoba — Louisa Gummer (@louisajgum) December 26, 2017

Louisa’s second sister Grace Jane Gummer was born on May 9, 1986, in New York City. She is active both on the small and big screen. She is known for her roles in Extant, and Mr. Robot.