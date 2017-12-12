Famous for her role as Giulia Farnese in the TV drama series, “The Borgias” as well as Geillis Duncan in the Starz TV series, “Outlander”, Lotte Verbeek is a Dutch actress born on the 24th of June 1982 in Venlo, Limburg, Netherlands. The 35-year-old multi-talented actress, model, and dancer is multilingual. She is proficient in Dutch, French, English, Italian, & German and has always had a flair for the arts.

From 1999-2006, Lotte attended The Dance Academy Arnhem and The Amsterdam Academy of Jazz/Music Theatre and Dance. She will later go on to attend Gymnasium Collegium Marianum in Venlo.

Lotte Verbeek Body Measurements, Feet

Lotte Verbeek is 5 feet 6 inches tall with long sexy legs, hot feet (according to those who are predilected to such) and weighs 55kg which is perfect for her height and gives her a tall slender frame. Her body measurements are;

Breasts: 33 inches

Waist: 26 inches

Hips: 32 inches





Height: 5 ft 6

Weight: 55kg

She has a near-perfect figure. It’s no wonder her fans can’t get enough of her alluring curves.

Lotte Verbeek Acting Career

She began acting in 2006 and has had a successful acting career, this is attested to by her several film credits. In 2006, she was cast as Mona in the NPS TV drama “Moes”.

The next year, she played five characters (Stella, Esther, Lucy, Secretary, and Doctor) in “LEFT”. She would go on, in 2009, to win the best actress at the Locarno International Film Festival as well as another best actress award at the International Film Festival of Marrakech. That same year, she also featured in a theatre production titled Maria Magdalena, directed by Van Wayb Traub.

Other film credits to her name include The Italian TV series about the story of Trio Lescano, “Le Ragazze dello Swing” (2010); “The Borgias” (2011-2013) where she was cast as Giulia Farnese, mistress to Pope Alexander VI. She also featured in “Suspension of Disbelief” (2012), where she played the role of twins Therese and Angelique; Starz TV series “Outlander” (2014 to date).

In 2014, she was in “The Fault in Our Stars”, “The Last Witch Hunter” (2015), where she played the role of Helena alongside Vin Diesel; and in 2016 she starred in the TV series “Agent Carter” as well as NBC’s “Blacklist”.

Lotte Verbeek Awards And Nominations

In 2010, European Film Production bestowed on her the Shooting Stars Award as an up-and-coming superstar. She also won the Satellite Award for Best Television Ensemble, an award given by the International Press Academy.

In total, Lotte Verbeek has won 4 awards and received 2 nominations in the course of her career.

Lotte Verbeek Married, Boyfriend and Family

Lotte has successfully kept her personal life “personal” and away from the prying eyes of the media. The beautiful red-haired actress has no known spouse, boyfriend or husband.

She was once rumored to have married a longtime boyfriend, but this was never confirmed by Lotte Verbeek or any other credible source. Nothing is known of her love life except for her love for animals, dogs in particular.

She is most likely focusing on her career and feels a relationship right now could deter her progress or because she is darn too beautiful to be single, she probably has a spouse but wants it to remain hidden, at least for now.

Not much is known about her family background and upbringing either. All that has been said in this regard is that she was raised as an only child.

Lotte Verbeek – Social Media

A post shared by lotteverbeek (@lotteverbeek) on Nov 22, 2017 at 3:34pm PST

Lotte Verbeek has a pretty active social media presence; with over 50 thousand followers on both Instagram and Twitter. Though she occasionally put up pictures of her trip to various cities, her Instagram posts are mostly work-related.

Her Twitter account is a little more interactive; as she takes out time to answer questions from fans and share her personal thoughts. You can follow her on Instagram via the handle @lottevebeek and on Twitter @lotteverbeek1.