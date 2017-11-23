Lori Fieri is one of those women who has received a certain level of media attention thanks to their marriage to a TV star, hers’ being Food Network staple Guy Fieri, the man who has been credited with attracting more male viewers to the Food Network. Read on as we attempt to reveal more about her.

Lori Fieri Biography/Wiki/Age

Lori isn’t ur average celebrity who has information about her life scattered all over the internet, thus we’d be exploring the little available information about her in order to unravel facts about her biography.

Lori’s exact birth date isn’t known. However, she met Guy in 1993 when she was 22 years old. We did the math and her birth year is 1971, meaning that she is three years younger than Guy who was born on January 22, 1968.

Lori grew up in a blue-collar family in North Providence Rhode Island. Her father was a toolmaker while her mother was a housemaid.

Read Also: Nicole Threatt Wiki, Career as Attorney, Kids, Race, Ethnicity, Married, Husband

She lived quite the basic American life until her husband’s victory in the second season of The Next Food Network Star cooking competition on April 23, 2006, propelled her into the limelight.





She now gets to have special seats at the NASCAR, Super Bowl and other major events. Lori makes appearances on some of her husband’s TV shows on the Food Network.

Lori Fieri Married/Husband – Guy Fieri

Guy and Lori met in 1993 during Lori’s first visit to California. She was on a cross-country trip from her native Rhode Island to San Diego but had to stop over at Long Beach, California to see a friend who worked in the same restaurant as Guy.

“Her friend had been let go from the restaurant, and they weren’t supposed to be there,” Fieri explained about his first meeting with Lori. “I was talking to her friend and saying ‘Hey, listen, wait a few weeks before you come in,’ and standing behind her is this blue-eyed, blonde girl giving me this mean mug.”

Guy revealed that for him, it was love at first sight, but the same can’t be said of Lori who immediately opposed Guy after his comment to her friend. According to Guy, Lori’s response was “You can’t make us leave,” and Guy softly replied, “You don’t have to.”

Read Also: Tiffany Stewart, Wedding, Relationship With Mark Cuban, Wiki, Age, Net Worth

Despite her rather harsh reply to him, Guy said he knew Lori was the one. “I knew as soon as I saw her. I just knew.” They later became friends and one of the ways Guy caught her was with his cooking, lol! how else? Two years after their chance meeting, Lori and Guy got married in 1995.

A fellow foodie like her husband, Lori has been by Guy’s side supporting him as he constantly strives to take his love of food to the next level. Lori was the one who encouraged Guy to submit a copy of his saucy and bold cooking to the Food Network which at the time was auditioning for the sophomore season of The Next Food Network Star.

When Guy was called up for the show he initially hesitated as Lori was pregnant with their second son and Christmas was at hand, however, Lori encouraged him yet again to go for it. Unlike her husband, Lori had no second thoughts about honoring the invitation.

“I said, ‘Listen, this is the opportunity of a lifetime,” Lori revealed she told Guy. “If you don’t try, you’ll never know. You need to go.”

Four months into the competition, Lori joined Guy in the season finale where Guy was announced the winner. “If I could go back and relive that whole experience again, I would. It was such a high,” Lori said of the experience.

Guy has parlayed his Food Network Star crown into a successful career as a restaurateur, author, and game show host.

Lori Fieri Kids, Family

The Fieris have two sons together including Hunter Fieri, born on August 7, 1996, and Ryder Fieri born on December 31st, 2005.

20 million bats and four Fieris #GuysFamilyRoadTrip #BrackenCaves A post shared by Guy Fieri (@guyfieri) on Aug 24, 2017 at 4:32pm PDT

The family lives in a 1940s ranch-style home in Santa Rosa, California.

Lori Fieri Measurements

Height: 5 feet 6 inches